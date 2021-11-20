Carmen Salinas would leave with consequences of her coma

Tragedies happen every day and this is the unfortunate case of Carmen Salinas, who after recently declaring that she was “ready for when she has to leave”, was admitted to the hospital due to a very serious health problem, a leak That left her in a coma. It has been announced in the last hours that the health of the Mexican actress Carmen Salinas is extremely delicate, a situation that invaded the entire country with concern.

Carmen Salinas continues in a coma due to the cerebral hemorrhage that ended up causing the driver an imminent fainting spell just a couple of weeks ago. This has had all the media and relatives concerned about what could happen to Mrs. Salinas’ health status if it continues in this way, however, according to the new medical report on the status of the Televisa actress, there is no very encouraging news in the event that he did wake up.

“On the instructions of the doctors, Mrs. Carmen Salinas, in case of regaining consciousness, will have to be in rehabilitation for a time, which will not allow her to work for a while” said the report delivered today by the specialists of the Health.

However, the relatives are also concerned, the most notorious case was the recent statement of one of his granddaughters.

In an interview with Carme Plasencia, Carmen Salinas’ granddaughter, she made known her family’s wishes that her grandmother’s health would improve, since everyone maintains the hope that the actress can wake up from the “dream” in which she is due to his coma.

“Without sequelae he will not wake up, the neurologist says that it is not impossible for him to wake up, he has a difficult prognosis but it is not impossible,” commented the last family member interviewed.

It may interest you: MHONI VIDENTE DOES NOT SEE MANY LIFE HOPES TO CARMEN SALINAS

Carmen Salinas has been one of the most influential actresses and conductors on Mexican television, from her performances in novels to the popular programs she hosted, she won the love of a large part of the Mexican and Latin American population, that is why her situation health is an issue that concerns us all. It has been said repeatedly that she is a strong woman and has overcome many obstacles, we hope this is one more.