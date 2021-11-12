Carmen Salinas would be “sent to the afterlife” by her representative | Reform

Since yesterday, when the news was released that Carmen Salinas suffered a stroke and would be very seriously in intensive care at a hospital in the Roma neighborhood, rumors have started that she has gone to the “beyond”; However, the announcement that paralyzed everyone came at dawn on Friday, November 12, as it came from the representation agency of the leading actress.

According to Dael Quiroz, from Arguende TV, during the early morning internet users were alerted when they saw a message from the representative agency of Carmen Salinas Lozano in which condolences were given for the unfortunate departure of the also famous producer; However, many were surprised that this message did not come from the official account of the famous or other accounts where the information has been officially provided.

The suspicions were correct, since apparently the publication on the supposed departure of Carmelita Salinas It was a mistake, later it was deleted and in return an apology for the failure appeared.

It may interest you: Carmen Salinas changed her will two days before, premonition?

According to Quiroz, this error occurs because, as on many occasions, artists and the media prepare for the worst by having already written what they are going to share and in this medium instead of sharing about the current state of health of “La Corcholata” , they would have been wrong sharing the draft of condolences before his possible departure.

This only confirms once again the seriousness of the state of health of the beloved Carmen Salinas placeholder image, something that at no time has his nephew Gustavo Briones or the rest of his family denied, who have been very affected by what happened.

Carmen Salinas would be “sent to the afterlife” by her representative. Photo: Instagram.

An hour ago it was shared on the actress’s official Instagram account that a mass will be held to pray for the health and recovery of the beloved actress, producer and businesswoman; So that his followers can join, a youtube link was shared.

On behalf of the Salinas Lozano family we extend the invitation to accompany us to the mass that will be celebrated to ask for the speedy recovery of our beloved first actress Carmen Salinas, we share the league with you, the ceremony will begin at 12 noon. day, it is cited in the publication.

The family took the opportunity to thank Father José de Jesús Aguilar and for the production of the telenovela “My fortune is loving you” produced by Nicandro Díaz where Carmelita plays the role of “Magi”. Also, they annexed the league where they can join the mass.