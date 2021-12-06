One of the most controversial relationships of the hit telenovela The end of paradise (continuation of Without breasts, there is no paradise) is undoubtedly the one that starred Catalina Santana and Albeiro Marin, characters played by the actors Carmen villalobos and Fabian Rios, who on the show didn’t seem to get along very well.

However, fiction and real life are two quite different things and it seems that behind the scenes the deal between the two was different.

What is the real relationship between Carmen and Fabián like?

Both Catalina and Albeiro are two protagonists of one of the most successful series produced by Telemundo and Fox Telecolombia: The end of paradise. Although Catalina and Albeiro had already lived a brief love story in Sin breasts, there is no paradise, in this second part of the plot the bond between the two characters was not entirely good.

The work of both actors was so good that many fans came to think that the same thing happened behind the scenes and that in real life their relationship was as bad as in fiction. However, this is not necessarily true.

Although they are not great friends off the set, there have been no frictions or arguments between them. What’s more, they are not even followed on social networks. However, it is known that they were good co-workers and that in general the entire cast was treated with respect and courtesy.

The anger of Carmen Villalobos with Fabián Ríos

Despite the fact that each of the actors was distinguished by their professionalism in the project, it is known that during the filming, the 41-year-old actor did not miss the opportunity to play practical jokes and scares his companions.

The actresses Kimberly reyes and Majida issa are some of those that can attest to these behind-the-scenes episodes.

On one occasion, Carmen herself was one of his victims, when she was surprised by the Colombian actor after he abruptly opened a door to the room and screamed. She didn’t like the joke at all.

But beyond their relationship on the small screen, life has taken them on very different paths.

On the one hand, Carmen villalobos She has been married since 2019 to the Colombian actor Sebastian Caicedo. Recently both of them were seen very much in love and happy during the celebrations of Sebastian’s 40th birthday.

The actors got married after dating for over 11 years! and they have started a new life in Miami, where the actress plans to undertake new projects.

Meanwhile, Fabián Ríos has expressed that he is not interested in reinterpreting the character of Albeiro, since he made it clear that he is now looking for new directions and challenges in his acting career.

