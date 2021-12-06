Carmen villalobos, the famous actress and protagonist of the emblematic soap opera Without breasts, there is no paradise It is one of the favorites of the show; However, many wonder how prepared she is and then we will tell you what degree of education the Colombian woman reached.

First you should know that Carmen’s real name is Yorely, who was born on July 13, 1983 in Barranquilla, Colombia, and that the passion for performance It had been distilled through her pores from a very young age, when she told her parents that she wanted to venture into television and that one day she would be in television. TV.

According to a blog dedicated to the life of the actress, she finished her high school studies and entered the Theater Foundation Julius Caesar, where he studied acting. It was right there that he began to do theater, then thanks to his father he entered Club 10. Although his destiny was signed with soap operas such as: Market loves, Storm, and the one that catapulted her to the top Without breasts, there is no paradise.

On the hit soap opera Carmen played Catalina Santana, a young woman of only 16 years old who wanted increase the size of your breasts to have money. It was thanks to this performance that obtained exclusivity with Telemundo for 2 years. His last telenovela in that Hispanic company was es Rich kids poor parents.

Carmen villalobos gave up soap operas for a long time to focus on a challenge in his artistic career completely different from what he’s done.

The successful actress of Woman-fragranced coffee will debut as a television host of her own program called Unstoppable Schools. This new show will air on the channel AND! Entertainment and it will be about women entrepreneurs who will compete with each other.

The recordings started ago a few weeks in Mexico and the Colombian said she was very happy with this new stage in her career.

“I am very happy to host my own television show. I am happy that the Unstoppable School team believed in me to lead the host of this first reality show that empowers women,” she told the magazine People in spanish. “Now that Café ended, I wanted something like what I’m experiencing at the moment, which is conducting a program and more than one program of this type and for an audience as spectacular as my audience, which is all of Latin America,” he declared. . “This program is going to see in 22 countriesSo I’m very happy, very proud and very delighted that people can see another completely different side as well, “she added.

