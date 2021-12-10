12/10/2021 at 11:51 CET

Carolina Marín will not finally play the 2021 World Cup in Huelva. After analyzing the evolution of her left knee, the Sports Santander ambassador and her team have decided not to compete in the tournament, which opens this coming Sunday December 12 in her native Huelva, due to the cruciate ligament recovery process and menisci has not been completed.

Despite not participating in the tournament, Carolina Marín will be in Huelva during the competition week, where she will perform various planned events.

“It was going to be too risky. In the end it has been only 6 months & rdquor ;, assures Carolina to Sports Santander regarding the time elapsed since her injury. “The first three months we have had to go very slowly through the internal meniscus. From there (& mldr;) has been when little by little we have been advancing & rdquor ;.

Along the same lines as Carolina Marín, her coach, Fernando Rivas, recognizes the influence of the meniscus injury: “The decision is motivated by a small delay in the recovery process & rdquor ;.

“From now on, what we have to do is recover mobility on the track, add uncertainty to training, recover tactical concepts that we have worked on in the past and develop the new ones that are already on the computer ready for when we are available to compete & rdquor ;, explains Fernando Rivas on the next steps in recovery.

Regarding his return, the Banco Santander ambassador emphasizes that there is no exact date: “There is no estimated day. We are going to see it according to the sensations that I have in my knee. By February or March he could compete again. “