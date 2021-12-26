

Carolina Sandoval constantly speaks without taboos about her body

Photo: Rodrigo Varela / .

“Gastric sleeve” seem to be two words that were fashionable in recent months in the world of entertainment. Carolina Sandoval now said it, but to laugh a little at how she would look if she had had the popular surgeryit helps to lose weight miraculously.

And it is that the Venezuelan showed a challenge in which it is appreciated how people would look if they had been born in a different country than the one in which they were born. “I am Venezuelan, but I wanted to see how I would look if I were from another place”, Sandoval wrote at the beginning of the video and then images of her began to appear if she had been born in Nepal, China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, Thailand, India, Egypt, Turkey and Japan.

“I LOVED THIS #challenge I AM VENEZUELAN, BUT I WANTED TO SEE WHAT I WOULD LOOK LIKE IF I WERE FROM ANOTHER PLACE AND I HAD MADE MY SLEEVE 😂🤣😂… By The Way I LOVE U GUYS. POSTSCRIPT: IN ADDITION “THE ONE THAT IS PRETTY IS PRETTY,” explained La Venenosa.

The gastric sleeve has been very much in the mouth and in comments close to the famous. Olga Tañón, unintentionally and making cases of comments from the corridor, assured that Adamari López had done the popular operation to lose kilos and the followers of the Puerto Rican presenter agreed with him, from there Adamari López sent the occasional hint to the merengue singer.

Another who has been accused of having undergone the surgery is Alicia Machado, who lost more than 13 kilos while in La Casa de los Famosos.

However, Carolina Sandoval despite maintaining a healthy lifestyle by going to the gym and maintaining a balanced diet, her curves are there and she shows them quite proudly at every opportunity she can and the public that has followed her for so many years appreciates it. Without any taboo, she has posed, recently with a Christmas bodysuit that aroused some passions, and he has shown his body as it is.

You have talked about cellulite and that you decided never to hide it again, so also She has gone to her massages wearing just a bikini and the contagious energy that characterizes her and that has made her succeed even outside of television screens.

