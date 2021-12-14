

Carolina sandoval

Carolina “La Venenosa” Sandoval ran out of patience. The Venezuelan presenter let it be known in a funny video in reel format that she published on her Instagram account.

In the audiovisual, “La vennosa” is seen speaking on the phone and imitating with her lips the words of the audio that the tik tok brings: “I’m leaving you because I have 1% patience left.”

“Aha #goodmorning those people who call you and BLA BLA and don’t say anything. ANY RESEMBLANCE TO REALITY IS PURE COINCIDENCE”, the Venezuelan wrote along with video reels, this popular format to which Adamari López has taken advantage of it quite a bit and who most recently Francisca Lachapel joined to have fun like never before on her Instagram account.

Sandoval’s funny video, which recreates a situation that can be common for people, earned a few comments from his followers on that popular social network:

“I pretend to be the one who goes off the signal ands I hang up ”.

“Me with my husband.”

“Oh, you want to tell that to a few.”

“You always get a smile from this lady who sees you to know that life is still beautiful “.

Carolina Sandoval always knows how to awaken the comments of her most loyal followers. The Venezuelan presenter recently published a video, in which she spoke about the importance of female intimate health from a funny perspective, where she looks a daring Christmas bodysuit that completely reveals her legs.

“Caro, always be yourself, never change, you are a very special person each being in the world is different imagine if everything were the same, a very affectionate greeting ”and “I love your occurrences” are some of the messages that were left to “La vennosa” at that time.

On Instagram, Carolina Sandoval has more than 2.9 million followers and more than 35,100 publications since she opened her account on June 29, 2012. Nine years it has taken him to have those numbers on his profile on this popular social network.

