On Sunday, August 22, 2021, Carolina Sarassa gave birth to her second baby in Miami naturally but through an induced labor. The small Noah mattia She was born earlier than expected, when she was 37 weeks old, and her arrival was marked by a complex process that put the journalist’s strength to the test. After having a routine checkup, the mother of Chloé sophia she was shocked when she did not feel the movement of her little one in her belly for several hours. The doctors then informed him that he had to stay at the hospital in the emergency room.

The presenter of the Univision Digital Edition Noticiero received us at her home to reveal exclusive details of her delivery, the anguish of not being able to see her firstborn for a week and the happy moment when she received her son in her arms.

Also, during the emotional talk with HELLO! USES We had the opportunity to meet a Carolina totally devoted to her role as mother and wife, together with the father of her children and life partner, Andres Chacon.

“Now that I am a mother, I see my children in each child, I see my parents in each older person. It has allowed me to be a better person ”, says the proud mother and great professional.

Carolina, congratulations on your second baby, how are you feeling?

I am very happy, very excited. I couldn’t wait to see a photo of my girl Chloé with one of my boy Noah Mattia captured in an image, it’s like a dream come true.

Do you feel that you come to motherhood with more experience?

It is much more responsibility. They say that the heart expands and I understood it the moment it was handed over to me. Now, the difficult thing for me is that I have to divide. The other day I said: “well, I’m going to take a bath because they are both asleep and give me some time”, I get out of the shower and both of them crying. I had to pay attention to both of them and you saw me in one arm, one with the bottle and the other hanging from the chest. It is a total happiness. I think in Michelle Obama’s book, she says something very nice, that when she had only one girl she was like a perfect triangle with her family. When her second baby was born she had an even more perfect square. My baby was that part that we needed to complement that happiness we have. Chloé for me is everything, she is my life, but this other being arrived who showed me that I can love the same. She is a Carolina before being a mother and after. It is incredible and I tell everyone that many women since they were little say “I want to be a mother”, it is their dream of life. I wanted to be a mom, but it wasn’t my lifelong dream. If I had known what it would feel like [sería mamá] at age 20 and had several children.

