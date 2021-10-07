CarPlay could soon become the centralized control and adjustment interface for the car. According to rumors, Apple plans to add new features to control climate control, seats, and more.

Google and Apple are fighting over control of the car. The two technological giants measure their forces on different fronts, and the car is one of the most prominent today.

Android Auto has been ahead of CarPlay with its latest updates and, since the arrival of iOS 15, Apple’s platform for the car is experiencing some difficulties, with connectivity problems or errors when playing music.

But those of Cupertino are not going to rest on their laurels: they have the firm intention of conquering our vehicles and prevailing over Google’s option. To do this, the company is working on new integrations that will centralize in Apple CarPlay the control of many elements of the car.

According to a report by Bloomberg, those of the bitten apple are working to implement a series of new functions of the most interesting in the platform.

The initiative, which it is known internally by the code name “IronHeart”, aims to incorporate a variety of controls, sensors and vehicle settings so that CarPlay centralizes much of the information and settings of the car.

According to sources related to the project, Apple wants to implement the control of the air conditioning system, the configuration of the seats and armrests, the settings of the sound equipment (surround sound, equalizers, tweeters, subwoofers and balance settings), and also the information of the instrument groupslike the speedometer and fuel.

The Bloomberg report notes that the IronHeart project is still in its early stages of development and will require collaboration from automakers, but if these plans are successful they will put CarPlay in a prime position.

Access to vehicle controls and instruments will make CarPlay an interface that covers virtually the entire vehicle, with the advantages that this entails for both users and Apple.

With a centralized control system, users will not have to constantly switch from the car system to CarPlay, but will have almost everything in a single interface.

Those of Cupertino, for their part, will be able to take advantage of access to controls and instruments to collect data, and devise new applications and services to offer users in their cars.