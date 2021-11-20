Updated on Friday, 19 November 2021 – 22:58

The large hypermarket chains are launching the sale of second-hand textile products. The pilot initiatives carried out in Madrid and Barcelona offer clothes from three euros

The first project of Carrefour To sell second-hand clothes in Spain, it complies with a note. Since last summer two corners in its centers in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​managed in collaboration with Patapam, have sold more than 4,000 garments.

This bet, which could rival digital platforms such as Vinted, It also has to be measured with the offer launched in recent months in hypermarkets To field. The group company Auchan offers a very wide catalog of recovered clothing, categorized into 750 products, in conjunction with Fashion re, a social initiative promoted by Diocesan Critas.

What kind of second-hand clothes are for sale in hypermarkets?

Carrefour sells baby, children’s, women’s and men’s clothing. All of them have been previously reviewed to ensure that they meet all hygiene and safety requirements before going on sale again.

Where does the clothes come from?

The Critas Diocesana y Alcampo project in Spain has 36 clothing reception plants and 3 treatment plants located in Bilbao, Valencia and Barcelona, ​​in which the garments are prepared for reuse or recycling.

What revision is done to the product before its sale?

All the garments sold have previously gone through a review process in which it is previously ensured that they meet all the hygiene and safety requirements. Thus, all of them have also had ozone applied to ensure their maximum hygiene.

What is the price of second-hand clothes sold in large stores?

The garments put up for sale are of all kinds: summer clothes, winter clothes, pants, t-shirts, sweaters, ankle boots, sweatshirts, etc. So the catalog that can be found by any user is quite extensive. In the case of Alcampo, it has a varied assortment with prices ranging from 3 to 30 euros.

Can you buy clothes online?

No, these garments are not sold online and the only points of sale available are the physical establishments in Madrid and Barcelona where the clothing stores have been located. However, this commercial commitment will spread throughout the national network of the two distribution chains.

What percentage of textile sales is sold in large stores?

The sale of clothes is one of the big businesses for supermarkets in Spain. They continue with an upward trend in the case of new clothes. While in 2001 the market share was 15.5%, today it already exceeds 28.2%.

On the other hand, the big cake of future sales may also lie in recycling and sustainability programs. As well as in subscription models. Only 10 years ago, second-hand clothing represented 3% of sales in the market, but some industry experts predict 2028 with 13%. You can beat fast fashion as well.

What is The Fashion Pact?

It was an agreement that was signed in 2019 between the main brands in the textile sector to reduce the impact of fashion on the environment. Among the large participating chains are Inditex, The English Court, Mango, Tendam, Unequal, Adidas, Chanel, Gap, H&M,Nike orCarreforur, among other firms. In this case, the project focuses on the production of brand new fashion, but also has different derivatives focused on the circular economy and textile recycling.

