The French multinational Carrefour is targeting the fashion of supermarkets without cashiers, employees or app. Carrefour Flash opens its doors.

Amazon GO started it all, but the competition does not sleep and presents proposals such as Carrefour Flash, the new supermarket without cashiers, without employees, without app, and without biometric registration.

As Andrea Núñez-Torrón tells us in Business Insider, the first supermarket without cashiers Carrefour Flash has opened its doors in Paris, and they plan to open more stores in 2022.

The French brand has gone a step further than Amazon Go, because its system does not require an app, or identification, nor does it record biometric data. It is 100% anonymous. You can see how it works in this video:

Carrefour uses a technology from the AiFi company that requires 60 cameras in a room of about 50 square meters, equipped with 2,000 sensors and artificial intelligence, as he explains in his press release.

These cameras do not collect any type of identifying data. They differentiate the people who are buying by the distance from hand to elbow, and from elbow to shoulder.

There is no facial recognition, fingerprint reader, app, or any other element that identifies the buyer.

Camera AI enables register the items that each buyer places in the shopping bag, without the need to use a barcode reader.

It also allows the customer to change their mind, putting products back on the counter, or taking them out of the shopping bag.

When you finish shopping, go to the counter and the purchase amount automatically appears on a screen.

Just bring a mobile phone or a bank card with NFC to make the contactless payment. You can accept different payment methods, including some anonymous ones.

Carrefour calls this system internally Flash 10 + 10, because the customer can make the purchase in 10 seconds and pay in another 10 seconds, without waiting, or apps, or biometrics.

The first Carrefour Flash has opened its doors in Paris. Offers more than 900 different products in an area of ​​about 50 square meters.

It can be a solution to install small supply stores in places far from large shopping centers.

The French multinational will open more centers without ATMs or employees in 2022.