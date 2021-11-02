11/02/2021 at 00:55 CET

.

The Spanish Pablo Carreño has overcome the first round of the 1,000 Masters in Paris after defeating the French Benoit Paire in two sets (6-3 and 6-4). The Asturian, twelfth seed, did not give his rival a choice.

Andy Murray fired cruelly from the tournament, unable to take advantage of any of the seven match points he had to complete a comeback against German Dominik Koepfer who did not arrive.

It was an unfair goodbye to Murray’s career, who clung to an impossible match to the limit, guided by a commendable reaction that ultimately left him on the edge of a victory after three hours of fighting (6-4, 5-7 and 7-6 (9)).

Murray had already reigned in Paris five years ago. Then it was the best moment of the Scottish tennis player, settled in the upper part of the circuit and competing hand in hand for success with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Nothing to do with the situation in recent times Murray, relegated because of injuries to a minor role. At 34 years old, weighed down by his physical problems, he seeks motivation in every game and every event.

Holder of 46 titles, including three Grand Slam, Murray has not reached the peak of competition since winning in Antwerp two seasons ago. He played for the first time with Koepfer, who did not decline despite the improvement of his rival and who resisted despite seeing the game lost.

Koepfer, 58 in the world, will play in the second round against the winner of the match between Canada’s Felix Auger Aliasimme, ninth seeded, and Italian Gianluca Mager, from the qualifying round.

You love to see it ❤️ # RolexParisMasters pic.twitter.com/fypG2F12wf – ROLEX PARIS MASTERS (@RolexPMasters) November 1, 2021

Another Briton, Cameron Norrie, tenth seed, advanced after overwhelming Argentine Federico Delbonis. It stands out in the Norrie course that this year has released its track record with titles at the Masters 1000 in Indian Wells and the Los Cabos tournament. But he also touched on success in four others (San Diego, London, Lyon and Estoril) in which he was a finalist.

Norrie, thirteenth in the circuit, won 6-2 and 6-1 against the South American who could not face his rival. The Briton will play in the second round with the winner of the match between Serbian Filip Krajinovic and American Reilly Opelka.

The Paris tournament lost its first seed, Kazakh Aslan Karatsev, winner this year in Moscow and Dubai and finalist in Belgrade, who lost to American Sebastian Korda 6-2, 6-7 (9) and 7-6 (5). Korda will play in the second round with the winner of the duel between Croatian Marin Cilic and Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich.

In addition, the Hungarian Marton Fucsovic, who left the Italian Fabio Fognini on the road, became the first rival of the Serbian Novak Djokovic, world number one, in the Masters 1000 in Paris while the Belarusian Ilya Ivashka, executioner of the Spanish Albert Ramos, will play against the Russian Daniil Medvedev, current champion.

The German also has an opponent Alexander Zverev, fourth seed, who will face Serbian Dusan Lajovic after beating the American Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-4.

Kazakh Alexander Bublik beat British Daniel Evans (2-6, 7-5 and 7-5) and met Norwegian Casper Ruud, sixth seed while Frenchman Adrian Mannarino knocked down Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-2, 6- Four.