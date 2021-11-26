11/26/2021 at 21:12 CET

Pablo Carreño survived the push of Emilio Gomez, who never gave up, to achieve an agonizing victory in three sets, 5-7, 6-3 and 7-6 (5), after two hours and 37 minutes, to ensure the triumph of Spain against Ecuador, in the launch of group A of the Davis Cup Finals that takes place in Madrid.

Carreno, number one of the Sergi Bruguera team after the loss of Roberto Bautista, which was later joined by Carlos Alcaraz, positive for covid, he ran into a fierce rival, strengthened by his good serve, which kept the guy until the last ball.

Pablo Carreño had to row against the current. Then he had the game in hand and got tangled up. He had a 5-3 advantage in the final sleeve. He then had two match points that the Ecuadorian, son of the one who was champion of Roland Garros in 1990 Andres Gomez, saved.

The Asturian held on despite the fact that the Ecuadorian’s drive never waned, which pushed the Spaniard to the limit. Carreño lost the first set, improved in the second and took the match to a tiebreaker.

The Spanish, Olympic bronze in Tokyo and champion in Marbella and Hamburg, accelerated in the last quarter. He went 4-1 and paved the way to the final victory, but Gomez recovered.

The final leg was a roller coaster. Anyone could win. Carreno, who could not complete his two match points, did not decline. He risked and won in a ‘tie break’ in which everything could happen.

The triumph of Carreno joins Feliciano López in the first point of the series. Feliciano, chosen to be the number two of the Spanish team after the loss of Alcaraz, achieved the first point by beating Roberto Quiroz by 6-3 and 6-3.

The final result will be determined after the third point in play, that of doubles. Pablo Carreño and Marcel Granollers Gonzalo Escobar and Diego Hidalgo will play for Spain with the Ecuador team.