11/23/2021 at 18:36 CET

Joel xaubet

The Manchester United seeks to start a new stage with the help of his interim coach, Michael Carrick. The new coach of the Red Devils, has not been slow to start a ‘revolution’ in his team and has returned to include Van de beek in the starting eleven to the detriment of the team’s star, Bruno fernandes, who has remained on the bench at the Estadio de la Cerámica.

Bruno Fernandes outside, Van de Beek inside

After the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the changes at United have already begun. Michael Carrick has decided to bet on a first starting eleven full of surprises, starting with its main game generator, Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese has been left out of the team that will play a crucial game for the interests of those from Manchester against Villarreal. The substitute, even more unexpected, is the late Donny Van de Beek, who has taken over the position of Fernandes and He will play for the first time in a long time an important match as a starter.Another victim of Carrick’s arrival is Rashford, the local idol seems that he does not have the full confidence of his coach and he has lost the place in favor of Anthony Martial.

In addition, it seems that the English coach is willing to recover important players. Jadon sancho, who will seek to regain lost trust with Solskjaer and To go back to being the great player that he proved to be at Borussia Dortmund.

Thus, the change of manager at Manchester United seems to have brought with it a new beginning for some of the players who counted the least for Solskjaer.