Cars – 74% is one of the most important sagas for Disney. Collectively, the trilogy managed to raise the billions of dollars needed to stay alive in a variety of ways. Although Cars 3 – 68% did not have the expected success, the merchandise and investment in the theme parks make it very clear that the company still has big plans for its future. For a time there was talk of a fourth installment that would be released in 2022, but the project was quietly abandoned while priority was given to another that will finally arrive next year.

During the Disney + Day (via The Wrap) the arrival of a series was announced with which we will be able to follow the adventures of the famous protagonists: the racer Lightning McQueen and his faithful and clumsy companion Mate. Fans will be excited to hear that Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy will return to their respective roles. Although years ago, and due to the success among children, a series of shorts starring Mate was released, this series will follow another line, but will keep the adventures of these friends alive.

The series will be titled Cars on the road, which already tells us a lot about what to expect, and it will premiere exclusively on Disney + in 2022. According to Pete Docter, the idea is to put the protagonists in situations that we have all gone through when we travel on the road, and it will be an expansion of this universe so cameos by other characters and direct references to the movies are not ruled out. The official account of Disney posted a few images to get to know the concept art of the series:

Rev your engines: Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy return to voice Lightning McQueen and Mater in the #DisneyPlus Original Series: Cars on the Road, streaming in 2022! #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/NQCu5tW4we – Disney + (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

We can see references to Jurassic Park – 93% and maybe Mad Max – 91%, which also indicates that McQueen and Mate will find themselves with other automotive societies and cultures.

Over the years, the trilogy of Cars it had to be adapted in order to stay current. The first installment spoke of the simplicity of life and humility, but Cars 2 – 39% went squarely into a story of espionage and action. In the third we returned to the racetracks, but in a more serious way and talking about retirement, success, the legacy that one can leave, and the things to know how to let go. This last film felt very different for the fans and by moving away from the simple laughs it ended up alienating its audience, who are still waiting to see more of these characters. The series of Disney + have been a success and a good way to extend their universes, as they did with What If …? – 84% and Monsters at Work – 88%.

