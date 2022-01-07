Aracely Arámbula, boasts a statuesque profile and melts Instagram | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula began unstoppable in 2022, and it was a new photograph in which she showed off her statuesque profile, which generated a diverse number of comments: “Carved by the hand of the gods”

The great beauty of the Mexican actress Green-eyed, Aracely Arámbula, captivated everyone in a snapshot in which she wears printed pants with a short top that covered only part of her upper area, revealing her marked abdomen.

The famous interpreter of “Altagracia Sandoval placeholder image“He overflowed all his charm in a photograph he shared on his Instagram account in which he appears in front of the big red bear that he placed outside his residence.

Aracely Arámbula, boasts a statuesque profile and melts Instagram. Photo: Instagram Capture

With a cute hat and a pair of glasses the remembered “Face of the Herald“In 1996, he models a marked silhouette at 46 years old, the”ex of Luis Miguel“He has devoted several hours to the exercise which he has been taking up for some time and which he can now proudly boast about to his 5.9 million subscribers.

“Cu3rpazoooo, Beautiful Friend !, So beautiful carved by the hand of the gods, Beautiful !!!, Georgeus, What a way to come to stir up the people. I LOVE YOU !!!, Diosaa mu3ro for you. I love to see you happy !! ! Blessings millions of kisses, can they ???, in pencil, ahr hahaha, I love you weraaa “.

They were some of the reactions that the fans of the interpreter of “Bad news“they dedicated in the publication, shared 5 hours ago and which accumulated a total of 35, 296 likes.

The protagonist of soap operas like “The Doña“, he would have abandoned his fitness lifestyle to enjoy the first years in the life of his two children: Miguel and Daniel Gallego Arámbula, he would have shared the same in past statements.

But in a short time in which the actress of famous Televisa productions such as “Dreamers“(1998-1999),” Las Vías del Amor “(2002-2003), etc., documented his exercise routines, showing important advances in the recovery of his dreamed silhouette.

Today, after completing the season of the play “Why do men love cab ***?”, Which Aracely Arámbula Jaques starred alongside Mauricio Ochmann and Anastasia Acosta, closed with a flourish the successful staging in his in his hometown after touring various cities of the American Union.

So far, it is unknown when he could return to Televisa, the production house in which he accumulated several successes on the small screen.

Apparently her return to Telemundo would be the closest for the actress of the series-novel, “La Patrona” (2013), in which Arámbula Jaques, would once again have a participation, as she would share it with her fans on the platform.