11/19/2021 at 1:36 PM CET

EP

The president of the PP, Pablo Casado, has pledged the support of his party to the protests of the primary sector, ensuring that all the mobilizations that are being called they are “fair” and assuming that the moment has come when we have to say “this far we have come”.

Casado, who has participated in the Asaja Congress in Ciudad Real, has ensured that the field is subject to “contempt, labor rigidity”, attacks and accusations that it is an area “archaic, slave and polluting”, so it has wanted to cover the demands of farmers and ranchers.

“I know that there are politicians who have not stepped on a field in their life and they haven’t seen a farmer other than on a Netflix series. They think that things in the supermarket are manufactured with artificial intelligence, but those of us who admire what you do are not going to leave you alone, “he said.

Now, things “go wrong”, inflation rises, the price of fuel rises, raw materials are lacking and prices rise prices, “and that in the end has repercussions on consumers and is cruel” to the countryside.

It was at this point where he wanted to make a “objective analysis of what is happening”, starting by emphasizing the transformation that the primary sector has undergone thanks to the “fair and essential aid” received from Europe.

But this year “it is considered good that the PAC arrives with 5,000 million euros less “, which is “a problem”, after which he recalled that PP ministers stayed “until four in the morning” to defend a correct financing of the Common Agricultural Policy for Spain.

The costs, he said, will grow by 10% coupled with 15% less production, which together with the reduction in aid will be counterproductive for the agri-food sector.

In addition, the Ministry of Agriculture will have 3% less in the General State Budgets for next year, something that goes against what happens with the rest of the items, which do grow. This is for Married symptom that “agriculture is not believed” from the Government of Pedro Sánchez.

The under-financing of the Spanish countryside, which has “a GDP of 11%, at least”, it will receive only 0.75% of the total amount of European funds to come for the recovery.

“Something does not add up. Whoever has negotiated the receipt of European funds does not bet on the field. We cannot understand it, especially when what we know is that of that total nothing has been executed “, has regretted.

Costs go up

The financing problems of the primary sector accumulate at the rise in diesel, water, electricity, plastics, fertilizers or feed, in a context in which “the sector cannot wait”.

The “rigidity” of the field work “becomes ruinous when there are production costs that skyrocket, “according to Casado.

To this, he added that farmers and ranchers are being “attacked“, rejecting that the rural entrepreneurs” are slaveholders “when their workers are” their family. “

“That it is said that the meat and livestock sector is polluting is unfair”, has assured, defending that professionals are the first to take care of the environment.

This was the point at which he charged against the “recommendations“Food of the Government of Spain, showing its concern about the” demonization “of products such as sugar.

It is also concerned about the legislation around the primary sector; just like him “attack on livestock while protecting the wolf”, a species that “was in danger of extinction, but that is no longer the case”, and now also “it is necessary to protect the lambs and the ranchers who are sometimes afraid”.

Another element “to take into account when making animal laws” is for Casado the defense of the world of hunting; point at which he has spoken of the problem that also represents the rise in taxes and labor costs, “which may be the last straw for the sector.”

For this reason, it trusts that a labor reform that “has allowed to create job” despite the slight economic growth and that “it has differentiated the temporality of the precariousness”.

The opposition leader has also called for “fair prices to farmers” and to enforce the law of Food chain in a context in which the sector “produces at a loss”.

Also, it has proposed agreements with third countries “with homologation of production” so as not to have to compete with other countries. “with one hand behind his back”.

The ‘Water Plan’ with European funds is another of their requests, abounding in that it is necessary to underpin the implementation of hydraulic infrastructures for the liquid element to flow.

“Where there is no water there is no profitability, where there is no water there is depopulation. If we get water to arrive with infrastructures that can be paid for with European funds, it will be understood that solidarity and the conception that water is a national resource, of all, does not have to depend on the solidarity of a basin that does not have its own developed infrastructures “, has asserted.

Pablo Casado has also been concerned about the lack of generational change in the primary sector, a problem that could lead to more “dependence on the outside”, a factor that has linked with the problem of depopulation.