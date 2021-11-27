11/27/2021 at 4:53 PM CET

EP

The national president of the PP, Pablo Casado, has criticized that the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has agreed with ERC “in exchange for the budgets“, require a 6 percent quota in co-official languages ​​in audiovisual productions, which would affect the content of platforms such as Netflix or HBO, among others.

“Can you believe that, in exchange for the budgets, Pedro Sánchez endorses that it is necessary to impose, even foreign television platforms, that the contents be translated, because it turns out that people cannot see them in the common language of the Spanish? “Casado asked in an ironic tone.

“Can you understand that a Supreme Court ruling that requires that children receive at least 25 percent of classes in Spanish in Catalonia coincides with the budget processing, in the common language in Spanish that the Constitution says that we all have the duty to know and the right to use? “, added the president of the ‘popular’.

In this sense, has extended a hand to the PSOE to “have the support of the Senators of the Popular Party in case the Generalitat is in default and, therefore, it has to apply the Constitution or the competences that are needed, in this case, educational “.

Similarly, He recalled that “the CUP, in the negotiation of the budgets, already said that their demand would be another October 1, another declaration of independence “, something about which the PSOE has not heard talk” which governs with them in dozens of municipalities. “

In that complaint of “imposition of language” on children, Casado has also brought up that “in Navarra, the public channel broadcasts cartoons in Basque, the Government imposes on Netflix and HBO Americans that they have to translate the contents and now, they say that they will not demand compliance in Catalonia 25 percent of teaching hours in Spanish “.

And, according to Casado, the co-official languages ​​also affect public administrations: Why, for example, can’t a person from León practice medicine in Catalonia? Well, you have the requirement to speak Catalan and why, however, the Catalan doctor can practice medicine perfectly in León?

“That is, what country are we building?”, Has had an impact while asserting that the PP will undo “what Pedro Sánchez is allowing,” since the PP, “when it comes to the Government, will guarantee that the public function is common for all of Spain and that the vehicular language in education is Castilian “.

For this reason, he has urged the Government of the nation to stop “separating” the population “by how they think, how they speak and where they come from.”

Pandemic Law

The national president of the PP, Pablo Casado, has once again reached out to the Government to agree on a law of pandemics make it “very simple, one paragraph” that it establishes “what are the limitations that can be made to avoid contagions and that in any case, of course, will depend on the Justice if they are appealed”.

In sense se has asked “how is it possible” that this rule does not exist, “after a year and a half of suffering this terrible pandemic, after having had to see how 120,000 compatriots died due to a damn virus, without being able to say goodbye to their families and without being recognized in the official statistics by this Government that does not he has stopped lying and taking wrong and belated measures. “

“How is it possible that we reach the sixth wave and they have not deigned to make a pandemic law to protect health and also to respect the freedoms of Spaniards? “Casado asked himself during his speech this Saturday at the meeting of provincial and island presidents of the PP held in León.” Where does his arrogance, responsibility and incompetence reach ? “, has affected.

“There are times when you Sanchez cheats in solitaire “, said Casado, who recalled that the pandemic law was a promise from “his vice president in the Senate, he promised it to Citizens for the fifth extension, the Minister of Justice also promised it, the socialist autonomies request it, he has France has done and Germany has done it. “

It is, as the president of the popular insisted, “an organic law that could be done in a month and a half, simply to say ‘this is what any administration can do’ equally throughout Spain“because” it is not possible to be aware that the virus does not pass from Castilla y León to the Basque Country or Madrid: the virus does not attend to borders “.

All this, to avoid that “the Superior Court of Justice in each place says one thing” about the restrictions, the Covid passport or the capacity limitations, among others.

“What is the Government for if vaccines are given by Europe and the fight against pandemics belongs to the autonomies? Why do the Minister of Health and the Prime Minister charge a salary? And now that we have other countries confined, what We say to the autonomies, what do we say to the Spanish who are planning their Christmas dinners? “, has insisted Casado, who considers that it would be” more logical for the PP and the PSOE to agree on “a very simple law of a paragraph that would say what the limitations “.