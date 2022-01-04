01/04/2022 at 08:27 CET

After two years in office and with the economic recovery threatened by the ups and downs of the pandemic, the PP and its leader, Pablo Casado, will place the economy at the center of its opposition in these first months of 2022 to the Government of Pedro Sánchez, who will not let “not one” pass.

The popular want put the focus on the electric bill or the rise in prices of the shopping cart; in the day-to-day life of the Spaniards who, as they emphasize in Genoa, suffer from problems that the Executive has no remedy for.

In the last weeks, Casado has reiterated that Spain is at the tail of Europe in its economic figures and he has warned that the good prospects of the Government, which refers among others to the good employment data, are actually an exercise in “triumphalism”.

The main opposition party has compared the current situation with that experienced before the cuts that former socialist president José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero had to apply in 2010 to avoid a bailout.

They warn in the PP about the deficit and debt situation or that the growth forecasts used by the Executive exceed by two points, from 6.5% to 4.5%, those projected for Spain from the European Union .

Casado has also expressed this concern before Brussels, despite the fact that Spain was the first country to receive recovery funds and congratulations from the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, from the family of popular Europeans.

Calviño’s management is questioned

Several PP MEPs have sent questions to the European Commission in which They question the management of the Minister of Economy, Nadia Calviño, who has recently been elected to chair the International Monetary and Financial Committee, the IMF’s main advisory body.

Before the Commission, the PP warns of a deficient execution of European funds, questions some items and ensures that most of the calls are directed to autonomies of the same political color as the Government.

Throughout this 2021 Casado has also brought other complaints to Europe, such as the General Council of the Judiciary, which the Government wanted to reform so that its election was by a simple majority, to which it later backed down. The PP advocates instead for the judges to directly elect the majority of the members.

The economy, but also the strengthening of institutions are two of the three axes that Casado outlined as priorities before his party in the last National Executive Committee. The third is health, as sources from Genoa have indicated to ..

In all these aspects the PP intends to maintain a “firm and forceful opposition” to Sánchez, from the premise of “not passing even one”, they also point out from the operations center of the Popular Party.

At the same time that they will denounce the measures of the Government that they consider erroneous or their inaction, those of Pablo Casado have a priority: to demonstrate that at all times they are the alternative and have a proposal to offer.

The objective, already outlined by Casado in the National Convention of his party, is to offer a new social contract to the Spanish.