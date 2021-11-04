11/03/2021 at 19:40 CET

The Real Madrid midfielder, Carlos Henrique Casemiro, has reached the 300 official meetings with the white club and he is the third Brazilian player who has worn the white shirt the most times in history after Marcelo (532) and Roberto Carlos (527). In this period, he has registered 30 goals and 25 assists and has become one of the most important players in the core of the team.

The Brazilian, who arrived from Sao Paulo in 2013 in exchange for six million euros, He has taken over the Real Madrid midfield with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric and has been one of the main responsible for the white tyranny in the Champions League. With Zidane on the bench, the midfielder won three titles in a row between 2016 and 2018.

300 – @Casemiro will play his 300th match with @realmadrid among all competitions (30 goals and 22 assists), becoming the third Brazilian player 🇧🇷 to reach this figure in the Whites after Marcelo Vieira (532) and Roberto Carlos (527). Hierarchy. pic.twitter.com/5LDL38jS4A – OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 3, 2021

The former del Porto has a contract until June 30, 2025 and currently has a market value of up to 70 million euros, according to Transfermarkt. In the current 2021/22 season, the midfielder has participated in all the games this season with the exception of the sixth day of LaLiga against Mallorca: in total, he has played 13 games and 1,062 minutes.

Real Madrid, a new stage with Carlo Ancelotti

The Whites have started a new stage under the guidance of Italian coach, Carlo Ancelotti, who has taken the reins for the second time after doing so between 2013 and 2015 and conquering The Tenth. After the departure of Zinedine Zidane, who won three consecutive editions of the Champions League between 2016 and 2018, the former Chelsea, Bayern or Everton, among others, begins the reconstruction of the team.

The capital’s team was left blank last season after losing to Chelsea in the Champions League semi-finals and failing to defeat Atlético de Madrid in LaLiga, which ended up taking the trophy in a tight end of the season. He was not successful either in the Copa del Rey, when he fell to Alcoyano in the first round.