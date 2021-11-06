Yesterday Square published its profit and loss report corresponding to the third quarter of 2021. In it we can see that Cash App, its P2P payment service, generated USD 1.8 billion in Bitcoin during this period of time.

How did Square do in Q3?

According to the earnings report, Square’s Cash App generated $ 42 million in gross earnings. And while Bitcoin revenue stood at $ 1.8 million, the reality is that it declined compared to the second quarter of the year.

The company explained the decline in revenue in Bitcoin given the “relative stability of the price of Bitcoin” during this quarter, which “affected trading activity compared to previous quarters.”

Additionally, Square also added that revenue and gross earnings in Bitcoin can vary over time. Essentially due to an issue associated with customer demand and the market price.

For its part, Square’s total net revenue was $ 3.38 billion during Q3, up 27% compared to last year. While, with respect to gross profit, they were USD 1.13 billion.

Thus, its adjusted earnings per share were $ 0.37, coinciding with the predictions made by the market. However, at the income level, it was below the predictions that pointed to USD 4.4 billion.

This probably caused Square’s shares to fall by almost 5% during trading to release.

Crypto caution remains

It is worth remembering that the only crypto that Cash App offers is Bitcoin and, at least for the moment, they have not shown any intention of adding any other.

Square recently announced that people 13 and older will be able to use the Cash App to deposit, spend, or send money to friends. Previously, the application was exclusively available for people over 18 years of age.

However, new users will not be able to access the investment features and of course not Bitcoin either.

In fact, upon hearing the news, Michael Saylor, a well-known Bitcoin fan, asked if teenagers could have access to crypto. To which Jack Dorsey, CEO of Square, replied no, at least for the moment. Does that mean that at some point they could enable the option in Cash App? We want to know your opinion!

