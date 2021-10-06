With a design inspired by the national flag of Benin, homeland of the NBA basketball player.

Casio introduces the GM-110RH, a new addition to the G-SHOCK brand of shock resistant watches. The GM-110RH is the second model designed in collaboration with NBA pro Rui Hachimura. Hachimura is the first Japanese in history to be chosen in the first round of the NBA draft (2019). This season, Hachimura remains a centerpiece of his team, and his impact is expected to grow in the future. Casio signed a global partnership agreement with Hachimura in November 2019 to support you in meeting the tough challenges that await you.

Evokes the flag of Benin

The new GM-110RH is a model designed in collaboration with Hachimura, a G-SHOCK fan since school. The GM-110RH is based on the GM-110, which features a metal bezel and a sleek design. The GM-110RH’s watch face and strap pin feature yellow, red and green accents inspired by the colors of the national flag of Benin, Hachimura’s native home. The yellow hour hand, red minute hand, green sub-dial and Y-shaped bridge are arranged for full visibility.

Designer strap

The new watch not only comes with a black resin strap, but also a resin strap with a design that mimics West African kente fabric, inspired by the traditional clothing of the region. Hachimura’s own “Black Samurai” logo is engraved on the back case, on the strap loop and on the special packaging. The symbol 八 (hachi in Japanese, meaning “eight”) represents both his name and his jersey number.

specs

Construction Shock resistant Water resistance 20 bar Magnetic resistance Complies with ISO 764 World time 31 time zones (48 cities + Coordinated Universal Time), daylight saving on / off, home city / world time swapping Stopwatch Unit of measure: 1 / 100th of a second ;

measuring capacity: 999: 59’59.99 ”;

Measuring modes: Elapsed time, split time, 1st-2nd place times Countdown timer Unit of measure: 1 second; countdown range: 24 hours; countdown start time setting range 1 minute to 24 hours (1 minute and 1 hour increments) Alarm 5 daily alarms (with 1 snooze alarm); Hourly time signal Other functions Full automatic calendar (up to the year 2099); 12/24 hour format; button operation tone on / off; LED light (auto light, Super Illuminator, afterglow with selectable illumination duration: 1.5 or 3 seconds) Accuracy at normal temperature ± 15 seconds per month Battery life Approximately 3 years on SR927W × 2 Case size 51.9 × 48.8 × 16.9 mm Total weight Approximately 101 g (with black resin band)

Rui hachimura

He started playing basketball seriously in high school. While studying at Meisei High School in Miyagi Province, he led his team to three consecutive victories at the Japan Institutes Tournament. While still a student, he was selected as a candidate to play for the Japan national team. In 2016, Hachimura attended Gonzaga University in the United States, a school with a highly respected basketball program at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). In his third season as a player, the Gonzaga Bulldogs made it to the Elite Eight at the NCAA tournament, and won the Julius Erving award for best center that season. In 2019, Hachimura became the first Japanese in history to be selected in the first round of the NBA draft, joining the Washington Wizards. He played in 48 of his 72 season games, and his stellar performance earned him a spot on the NBA’s All-Rookie second team. This 23-year-old from Toyama province is 203 centimeters tall and weighs 104 kilograms.

www.casio-europe.com