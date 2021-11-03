The mythical company has just shown its new watches and they completely forget about new technologies to offer a cyberpunk style with a completely traditional handling.

Few companies enjoy such a good image as Casio. The company, known above all for its legendary watches, continues to release models that remind us of better times.

They released one of the most remembered watches of the 80s and currently make many reissues of their own watches. Although they do not remain stagnant and continue to launch new models on the market.

They just presented the new Casio G-Shock Virtual World, which feature a cyberpunk design inspired by virtual reality. They have straps with sporty black bands and blue and purple details that remind us of science fiction movies of several decades ago.

Although Casio has already played with smart watches, in this new line of watches they forget the technological advances of recent years. Its additional functions are stopwatch, alarm, world clock and calendar. They forget the operating systems, the GPS or the connection with telephones.

They are made to be really tough and to please all those who do not need a smartwatch, but want to embark on an adventure. Of the three models, the GA2100VB-1A (on the left in the image above) has a carbon sphere that protects the internal machinery, while the other two have hard resins to withstand the blows.

The company embraces the philosophy that it is better to have a dumb watch, but it works under worse circumstances. New wrist devices from big brands like Apple or Samsung appear every year, but they are much more expensive and some can be especially fragile.

Smart watches that have a price similar to these new Casio are hardly advisable for their construction and performance. Instead The Casio G-Shock Virtual World can last a long time and give us a retro look in no time.

Effectively, These watches can be reserved from tomorrow on their website and will go on sale in the middle of this month of November. Their prices are also attractive, given that the Casio GA2100VB-1A will cost $ 99, the GA700VB-1A will be $ 110 and the GA900VB-1A will be found by $ 140.

We still do not know what its price will be to change, but surely it will not differ much from the value we have given.