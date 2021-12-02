Cassius Chaney is a large boxer who’s looking to crash the top of the heavyweight division. He gets his chance on TrillerVerz.

At 6-foot-6, Cassius Chaney is a large individual, even by heavyweight boxing standards. With a record of 21-0, with 14 KOs, he has the makings of an elite heavyweight, but his climb up the ranks has been a work in progress.

Chaney came to boxing beats. Initially, he used his athletic gifts on the baseball court and played college ball at the University of New Haven. A career in boxing wasn’t on Chaney’s radar, but the sight of another big man on TV in the boxing ring and some encouragement from a basketball coach made him consider taking up the sweet science.

“Sometimes I used to have the ESPN Friday Night Fights re-runs on, and I came across a Lennox Lewis fight,” Chaney told FanSided. “I think he was fighting Ray Mercer, maybe? I was just like, I think I could do that. I grew up fighting in Baltimore a lot. So I just thought that as a joke, you know, I thought I could do it. And I went to practice the next day, and one of the assistant coaches is like, you can do it, but you got to get in a different type of shape. “

It only took Chaney about two months of training to realize he had boxing talent. Since then, he has come a long way and is now a boxing veteran with six years as a professional under his belt. Chaney’s time frame to achieve stardom in boxing is condensed since he got such a late start.

Cassius Chaney vs. George Arias takes place on Thursday, Dec. 2 on TrilerVerz at 6:30 pm ET

Today, Chaney is 34 years old and wants to take significant steps up in opposition, starting with undefeated George Arias on Saturday, Dec. 2, from New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom. Chaney vs. Arias is part of a TrillerVerz event, which can be seen on FITE.TV or TrillerFightClub.com via pay-per-view or as part of the TrillerVerz subscription.

Chaney feels that years of experience have transformed him into a much different fighter from where he started.

“I understand a lot more,” said Chaney. “I was like, freestyling a little bit. I was learning on the fly. I was like an athlete that I picked up stuff fast. And that’s how everyone saw me. “

One of the primary factors in Chaney’s development has been trainer Stephen ‘Breadman’ Edwards. Edwards has an analytical mind that suits him as a top trainer and writer. It was Edwards’ written words on BoxingScene.com that caught Chaney’s attention.

“And I was reading a lot of his interviews and stuff,” said Chaney. “He was saying stuff that I would probably say. I was going through, like, a little transition coming back. And I felt like, you know, let me just ask him if I could just try him out, you know, and he said, Yes. “

Edwards’ mental powers of intellect have made the biggest impact on Chaney as a fighter.

“He’s very psychologically trying to like, push me, motivate me all the time,” said Chaney of Edwards.

Chaney has also increased his boxing IQ by training and sparring with Tyson Fury, Luis Ortiz, and Otto Wallin, to name a few.

“I’ve learned different things from all three,” said Chaney.

Chaney added, “I’ve been fortunate enough to be around guys who were trying to teach me.”

With educators like that, Chaney has picked up knowledge from some of boxing’s best minds and tacticians. He’s ready to show the world why he could be a heavyweight force.