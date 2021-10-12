Univision Meet the actors and characters of “Vencer El Pasado”, Univision’s new dramatic production.

Starting this Tuesday, October 12, Univision will put the telenovela on its screens “Overcome the Past”, the third installment of the franchise “Overcome”. The melodrama will air Monday through Friday at 9:00 PM Eastern Time.

Produced by Rosy Ocampo, “Overcome the Past” tells the story of Renata (Angelique Boyer), Carmen (Erika Buenfil), Mariluz (Arantza Ruíz) and Danna (Anna Paula Martínez), four women whose lives are shattered in an instant that is maliciously amplified on social networks. Determined not to let the past define their future, they move to another city where they support each other and rebuild their lives.

The stellar cast of the telenovela is made up of renowned personalities such as Angelique Boyer, Sebastián Rulli, Erika Buenfil, Manuel “Flaco” Ibáñez, Ana Paula Martínez, Leticia Perdigón, Arantza Ruíz, Otto Sirgo and Africa Zavala.

Meet the actors and characters of the Univision telenovela “Vencer El Pasado”:

Angelique Boyer as Renata Sánchez

Renata is the “model” daughter of Sonia and Camilo; Erik’s sister. He loves his family above all else. His life changes because of a video that goes viral on social networks.

Sebastián Rulli is Mauro Álvarez

Mauro is a “mysterious” man. He is Rodrigo’s older brother and Eusebio’s nephew. With a reserved character, he experienced a great love disappointment that made him suspicious and lonely.

Erika Buenfil as Carmen Medina

Carmen is the “exemplary” wife and mother who lives in her “perfect” world. Heriberto’s wife and mother of Ulises, Oliver and Danna. Due to a confusion, he will be a victim of social lynching and will have to start his life from scratch.

Ana Paula Martínez is Danna Cruz

Danna is the “princess” of the family. Daughter of Carmen and Heriberto, sister of Ulises and Oliver. When your parents divorce, your life will change; Although it will be difficult for her to accept it and this will get her in trouble.

Sebastián Poza as Ulises Cruz Medina

Ulysses is the “good son.” Eldest son of Carmen and Heriberto, brother of Oliver and Danna. He will face the prejudices and ideas of his parents to defend not only his dream, but also love.

André De Regil as Oliver Cruz Medina

Oliver is “the rebellious teenager.” Son of Carmen and Heriberto, brother of Ulises and Danna. Attached to his father and for the same reason, of macho and classist ideas.

Diego Olivera is Lucio Tinoco

Lucio is “the model dad.” Father of “Juanpa” and Wendy. After the divorce, he closed to love, but a problem at school with his son will make him think differently.

Arantza Ruiz is Mariluz Blanco

Mariluz is the “prodigal” daughter. She is the youngest of a humble family, where machismo prevails. She is Eleazar’s girlfriend and is very much in love; However, this love will harm her and radically change her life.

Africa Zavala is Fabiola Mascaró

Fabiola is “the heiress.” Daughter of Lisandro and Brenda, sister of Javier. The priority in his life is work. Love is only secondary and motherhood is not in her plans.

Manuel “Flaco” Ibáñez is Camilo Sánchez

Camilo is “the loving father.” Sonia’s husband and Renata and Erik’s father. Hardworking man and devoted to his family. He loves his wife and cannot imagine a life without her.

Leticia Perdigón is Sonia Vidal

Sonia is “the mother hen”. Camilo’s wife and Renata and Erik’s mother. Her two children are her adoration and she has devoted herself to their training and education, body and soul.

Otto Sirgo is Eusebio Valencia

Eusebio is “The creature”. Mauro and Rodrigo’s great-uncle. Reserved about his intimate, personal and loving life, this until perhaps, love knocks on his door again.