12/12/2021 at 12:03 CET

CD Castellón has issued an official statement in which it denounces a racist insult to Koné by the right side of Andorra, Dani Moner during the RFEF First League match between both teams that was played this Saturday.

According to the television images, the Andorra defender is heading towards Koné and, immediately, the Albinegro footballer turns and slaps him on the head, for which he ended up being expelled, leaving his team at an inferiority.

From Castellón it was explained that “the footballer Abdoul Koné has referred after the game to the club and to the referee of the match played in Castalia that his reaction that has led him to be sent off, for which he has also apologized, was immediately preceded by a racist insult by a player of the rival set “.

“Faced with such information, completely regardless of their reaction and, of course, of any result of a match, CD Castellón wants to publicly condemn with total emptiness what our footballer suffered, a type of situation that cannot be tolerated and must be eradicated definitely from the playing fields and sports and society in general, “the statement added.

For his part, the referee of the match, Sergio Usón, did not include in the minutes the observation made by the Castellón player and the club itself, in a match that ended with a victory for Andorra (1-3).