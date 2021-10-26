10/26/2021 at 11:55 PM CEST

The president of Sevilla, José Castro, and his board of directors remain in charge of their positions as the aspirations of José María del Nido Benavente to retake the club’s government at its general meeting of shareholders did not prosper, in which the former president denounced that he had been prevented from exercising his right to vote.

In an assembly tense at times, and from the beginning he asked if he was going to be allowed to vote freely according to his criteria, Del Nido reiterated that “his right to vote has been curtailed,” to which Castro replied time and again that he could exercise it and that no one It prevented him, before what the ex-president snapped from his seat: “lie.”

Castro, supported by 5.3% of the shares of the platform of small shareholders, advised before each vote that he and the eldest son of Del Nido, his first vice president, “aligned” the direction of their vote on each point according to the Stability pact signed in 2019 by the large shareholders and from which his father has been unmarked.

This provides penalties in case of non-compliance, which explains the abstention in all points -except for the last one, in a more formal matter- of Del Nido, president of Sevilla from 2002 until he left office in 2013 due to his conviction. in the ‘Minutes Case’ – relating to the Marbella City Council.

At the proposal of the US investment fund 777 Partners, which has bought about 10% of the shares and is now an ally of Del Nido Benavente, the board rejected the removal of the entire board with 77.1% of votes against, 0.51 in favor, 1.70 blank and 20.8 abstention.

In the midst of the controversy over the accusations of the former president, who represented the shares of the American fund, that he was prevented from voting freely, Castro and his council received 54.04% support for the management report and the 2020 accounts- 21, with 0.44 negative votes, 0.54 blank and 45% abstention -corresponding to the titles of the Del Nido Benavente group-.

The percentages in the point on board management were 52.2% in favor, 1% against, 0.21 blank and 46.7% abstention.

Shareholders approved accounts from last season with a turnover that increased to 170 million, although with a deficit of 41.3 derived largely, according to its directors, from the effects of the pandemic, with direct losses of 27 million due to that crisis, which has led to a reduction in equity almost by half: from 98.3 to 56.5 million.

In addition, it presented a budget for 2021-22 of 242.74 million euros compared to 192.9 of the past, with income from transfers of 31.2 million (the past only 17 were collected), in a meeting with 192 shareholders representing 2,506 and 91,331 titles, representing 5.8 million and 88.27% of the share capital.