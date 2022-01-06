01/06/2022 at 15:37 CET

.

Bayern Munich coach, Julian Nagelsmann, said Thursday that the accumulation of casualties that his team has for tomorrow’s game against Borussia Mönchengladbach represents an exhilarating challenge for a coach.

“We are preparing ourselves and we start from the basis that the game is going to be played. It is a tough challenge but for a coach it is stimulating, you have to think carefully, change schemes, try players in different positions,” he said. Nagelsmann at the press conference.

Nagelsmann He commented that the club had raised the situation with the German Football League (DFL), the casualties due to covid are already ten, but that he believes that the end of the game will be played.

The rule indicates that if a team has at least 16 players available, the game must be played.

Given the casualties of 9 players due to coronavirus, Bayern has turned to six players from the quarry and the veteran Nicolas Feldhahn, 35, currently captain of the second team that plays in the fourth category of German football.

Among the homegrown players, the presence of Arijon Ibrahimovic Y Paul Wanner, both 16 years old, who, if they had minutes tomorrow, could become the youngest players to play an official match with Bayern.

That record he has so far Jamal Musiala.

They were also incorporated into the first team Bright Arrey-Mbi, of 18 years, Taylor Both, of 20, Jamie lawrence, 19, and Lucas copada, of 17.

Part of the reinforcements were with the concentration of the Bayern Under-17s in Spain and they had to return urgently to Germany.

Bayern will not be able to count on Manuel Neuer, Dayor Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, Tanguy Nianzou Alphonso Davies, Omar richards, Corentin Tolisso, Kingsley Coman Y Leroy Sané, who have tested positive for covid-19.

What’s more, Bouna Sarr Y Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting they are with their national teams in the African Cup.

Josip Stasinic is out due to injury and Leon Goretzka, with a knee problem, he has only trained alone.

Bayern are leaders of the Bundesliga, with a nine-point advantage over Borussia Dortmund.

Tomorrow’s game has something special as Gladbach knocked Bayern out of the German Cup with a 5-0 win.

The numerous casualties led to a postponement of the match but everything indicates that the German Football League (DFL) does not seem willing to accept a request in this regard.

The Bavarian Prime Minister, Markus soder, intervened in the discussion and was in favor of a postponement, claiming that in the current situation there were no equal conditions.

Gladbach also has four coronavirus casualties.