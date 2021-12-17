12/17/2021 at 12:50 CET

Beatriz perez

New breakthrough in immunotherapy against cancer. The Hospital Clínic has developed a new CAR-T therapy, the ARI-0002h, against treatment-resistant multiple myeloma usual. Multiple myeloma is a cancer of plasma cells, which are found in the bone marrow and are an important component of the immune system. Its about first CAR-T developed in Europe for this disease and its results, according to the Clinic, are encouraging: all patients improve with treatment and 75% of them maintain the response at 12 months.

Immunotherapy, which acts on the immune system of the cancer patient, is today the most revolutionary in the treatment of cancer. There are many types of immunotherapy and one of them is CAR-T cell therapy, which consists of genetically modifying T lymphocytes (cells of the immune system), after drawing blood from the patient, to act against acute lymphoblastic leukemia, lymphoma of B lymphocytes and, now, against multiple myeloma. Myeloma accounts for 10% of bone marrow cancers and is the second most common blood cancer, behind the lymphoma.

The Clinic had already developed a first immunotherapy, CAR-T ARI-0001. It was the first entirely manufactured in Europe and this first was indicated for adults over 25 years of age with advanced acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It was also, last February, the first of public origin approved by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Aemps). The Ministry of Health already financed, since 2019, two commercial CAR-T of two pharmaceutical companies, but this was the first public in the world.

Now the Clinic has developed its second CAR-T therapy of public origin, which has had the support of the La Caixa Foundation, which invested five million euros to promote this “pioneering” and “high-impact” research against cancer.

This Barcelona hospital has also coordinated a multicenter study in various Spanish hospitals, to treat patients with multiple myeloma resistant to the usual treatments.

Lymphocyte modification

The term CAR responds to the English acronym for Chimeric Antigen Receptor. When this therapy, as is the case, is carried out on T lymphocytes (which are in the blood), then it is called CAR-T. The CAR-T is a type of cell and gene therapy in which the patient becomes his own donor. It consists of modifying the T lymphocytes in the patient’s blood so that they have the ability to attack tumor cells.

“This is the second CAR-T that we have developed at the hospital. On this occasion, unlike the ARI-0001, it is directed against another target, BCMA, the most widespread antigen in myeloma immunotherapy,” explains the Head of the Department of Immunology at the Center for Biomedical Diagnosis (CDB) of the Clinic, Manel Juan.

Through apheresis, a technique that allows the separation of blood components, T lymphocytes are obtained, a type of white blood cell responsible for the immune response. These are genetically reprogrammed so that when they are transfused back into the patient, they can specifically recognize the tumor cells and attack them.

“Humanized” essay

This CAR-T is directed against the BCMA antigen, which is found on the surface of myeloma tumor cells. The good results of the research led Aemps to approve the ARI-0002h clinical trial in myeloma patients who had no other therapeutic options. “With respect to the previous CAR-T that we have developed, this presents a novelty and is that it is humanized. Mouse antibodies are often used for the development of CAR-T and in this case we have humanized it so that it has a greater durability in the patient and a lower probability of rejection “, adds Juan.

“The results of the trial, in which 30 treatment-resistant patients participated, show that, at 12 months, 75% maintain the answer and they do not have disease progression, and that 60% have complete remission “, says Dr. Carlos Fernández de Larrea. Neither has neurological toxicity been seen. and the immune adverse effects were mild.

“These results are comparable in efficacy to the commercial CAR-T that exist against multiple myeloma and with less toxicity,” says Álvaro Urbano-Ispizua, director of the Clinical Institute for Hemato-Oncological Diseases. “Now we are preparing all the documentation based on the results to request the use of AEMPS as an advanced therapy drug of non-industrial manufacture,” he adds.