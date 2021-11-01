Catalonia revalidate its position this year as the autonomous community with the most business insolvencies by registering more than 1,400 company bankruptcies, one in three of those that will occur in the country, according to the firm Solunion.

This company, a joint venture of the insurers Mapfre and Euler Hermes, expects 2021 to close with more than 5,000 bankruptcies at the national level, 30% more than in 2020, a year that was determined by the stop produced by the pandemic.

“Historically, Catalonia is among the autonomous communities that generate the most competitions and very on par with Madrid, although superndola continuously since 2018. In addition, as of 2019, the weight of contests in Catalonia compared to the total in Spain is increasing. From representing 22% of the contests in Spain in 2018 to representing 27% at the end of September 2021 “, they explain to this medium from Solunion.

If its forecasts are fulfilled and Catalonia closes the year with “around 1,400-1,450 contests“, this percentage will rise to 30% of the total of the events in the country and exceed that registered in 2020.

So far in 2021, this region has been precisely the one that has suffered a largest increase in bankruptcies, 63%, until 1025, as a result of the impact of the pandemic and administrative restrictions on its productive fabric and tourism.

The Community of Madrid (+ 54%) and the Valencian Community (+ 49%) follow the increase in tenders.

Supportive measures do not prevent contests

The 30% increase in the number of bankruptcies registered in Spain in 2021 is one of the highest globally, despite the support measures that have been deployed by the State to mitigate the effects of covid-19 and that “artificially stopped the contests,” Solunion points out.

“Since July 2020, the monthly insolvency growth has been practically continuous, with the greatest impact in the months of April and May 2021, due to the comparison effect due to the closing of the Courts. As of September, the accumulated growth is of a 47% “, he explains Enrique Cuadra, Corporate Risk Director of the firm.

Most of the bankruptcies of this fiscal year (around 2,000) will be produced in the hotelier, which surpasses what has traditionally been the largest generator of contests: the construction.

This “has registered a cumulative growth of 33% as of September 2021, standing at the levels of 2018, but still far from the figures recorded in 2013, after the financial crisis,” they explain.

The return of ICO loans, key in 2022

For the next fiscal year, the firm forecasts a 15% increase on the number of bad debts up to 5,800 bankruptcies, which will take place mainly in the service sector, textiles and automobiles.

“The funds of the SEPI and of Cofides They have saved large companies but there are still many that are waiting for that help. We think that these grants are going to arrive and that casts a more positive outlook for 2022, “says Cuadra.

However, there are risks on the horizon as the expiration of the grace period of the loans guaranteed by the Official Credit Institute (ICO) that could lead to the first defaults.

“The measures are going to be withdrawn in 2022 and when companies have to start returning the ICOs that begin to expire in spring 2022, this will be a problem that will have a negative impact on insolvencies,” they warn.

Solunion experts have not made an estimate as to what percentage of the 131,000 million euros in loans guaranteed by the ICO may be executed, but the Independent Authority for Fiscal Responsibility (AIReF) s has calculated that some 6,000 million euros will not be returned, according to his report on Budgets.

Globally, bad debts fall by 6% in 2021

Companies in Spain have registered a worst behavior than in the rest of the world in 2021, where on average the contests have fallen by 6%. They are an exception, in addition to Spain, some countries like Italy -where insolvencies have grown by 47% year-on-year- or the United Kingdom -with an increase of 10% -.

On France bad debts have fallen 17% in 2021; on Portugal, 10%; on Germany, 5%; on USA, 22%; and in China, 10%, according to Solunion data.

With the withdrawal of support measures in 2022, this company expects a “widespread increase of insolvencies in the world “, something that could be seen with more intensity in the countries in which this year the number of bankruptcies has dropped.

