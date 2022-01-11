01/11/2022 at 1:42 PM CET

Xabi Barrena

The Government already guesses the light at the end of the tunnel of the sixth wave of covid-19. The spokeswoman for the Executiu, Patrícia Plaja, He pointed out that the vertical growth of coronavirus infections has slowed and pointed out that shortly (“in the next few days,” he said) the peak of infections was expected, “or at least the arrival of a plateau,” he said. All this causes the Govern does not plan to extend the lockdown night, between 1 and 6 in the morning, “provided that the figures, until January 21,” the date on which the measures taken so far end, “follow the current trend.”

Plaja attributed precisely to the restrictions taken, which he called “painful”, this start of infection control for the omicron variant. “It was necessary to control the spread at these parties,” he said. Plaja recalled that, despite the omicron variant taking the contagions, “half of those admitted in hospitals they are infected for the delta variant “. Primary care attended, on Monday, more than 90,000 consultations about the covid. Those admitted seriously or critically, in the ICU, already reach 520.

The government has requested a report on how the approach to the pandemic should be in the future, in line with Pedro Sánchez’s statements about the future ‘flu’ of the covid.

As for the rest of the restrictions, Plaja did not set a date, that is, they could go hand in hand with the fall of the curfew, or not, but he did indicate that it would act, first, on those that affect fundamental rights, such as the limitation of the number of people who meet. “The assessment of the curfew is positive, by the Government,” said Plaja, who declined to give a date for the reopening of nightlife. “We do not have a certainty of when it will be. We will do it without haste, but at the same time, without delay, “he asserted, aware that the sector” is one of the most affected “by the pandemic.

Dialogue table

Regarding the holding of the dialogue and negotiation table between the State and the Generalitat, Plaja insisted that the agreement is to be held at the beginning of the year. The Bilateral Commission, for the transfer of powers, the forecast is that it will meet “at the end of January, at most, the beginning of February,” according to the spokeswoman.

On the other hand, the spokeswoman announced that on Wednesday the Government will present the national pact for Catalan. “What is sought with this pact is the maximum possible consensus, between parties and entities,” said Plaja, who revealed that the Executiu had established contacts with the PSC, without going into detail the result of these contacts.