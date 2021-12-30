12/30/2021 at 7:20 PM CET

The Department of Equality and Feminisms of the Generalitat has announced that will finance “for the first time” public babysitting services for children and adolescents up to 14 years of age.

In a statement on Thursday, the department explained that will transfer 20 million euros to town halls and county councils to offer childcare services in proximity and outside of school time.

Minister Tània Verge has asked that Catalonia “recognizes the responsibility of governments, local communities and of all people towards care, democratize them and make childcare policies sustainable. “

The Government seeks to become co-responsible for care because it wants to “generate time for the people they care for, who are above all women”, which will enhance their participation in the labor market and leisure spaces.

They will have access preference single parent families, the mothers and guardians victims of sexist violence, women in long-term unemploymentnot older than 52 years, migrant women, families with other credentialed care responsibilities, and families with a low income level“, although universal access to services will be promoted.

Verge has celebrated that “quality occupation is created for people who were already engaged in caregiving, who are above all women, or want to dedicate themselves to it,” he reasoned.

The professional experience of the people who are dedicated to childcare will be recognized and accredited, and local and proximity exchanges will be created.

“We want care work to come out of informality and precariousness”, has wished the general director of Care, Time Organization and Equity, Núria Vergés.

The secretary of Feminisms, Montserrat Pineda, has defended that the services are offered from town halls and regional councils: “It has been decided to promote local policies because they are those that are close to citizens. We want to create a network of municipal and proximity care “.

The transfer, financed through a plan of the Ministry of Equality, will be made to municipalities with more than 20,000 inhabitants and to county councils, distributing it according to the population aged 0 to 14 in each territory and the average number of single-parent families in Catalonia, assessing other particularities such as geographic dispersion or rurality.