The new awards season has started to break through a little earlier than usual. This week several events dedicated to recognizing the best of cinema began their careers by launching their lists of nominees. Last Monday, the lucky ones who will compete for the Golden Globe and the Critics’ Choice Awards were announced, both awarded to the best of cinema and television, including the new streaming formats.

Keep reading: Javier Bardem says that when he won the Oscar he thought it made no sense

But not all recognitions to workers in the industry are focused on Hollywood, countries such as Italy and France have also dedicated several years to have their own awards in which the focus is on both local and global cinema. Since 1975 the French Film Academy was created with the aim of recognizing the best films, and it has even been considered the direct equivalent of the Oscars in Hollywood, and it was a year later when the awards began.

Since then, it has been essential for the hosts to reward not only the films that were released in the same year, but also the faces with an important trajectory. The César Honorary Award was awarded for the first time to Ingrid Bergman and Diana Ross, since then it has been received by stars such as Walt Disney, Jean-Luc Godard, Pedro Almodóvar, Meryl Streep, Sean Penn, Penelope Cruz, among many others. Next year this will be given to Cate Blanchett.

According to what Deadline reports, this honorary recognition will be awarded on February 25, 2022 at the Olympia in Paris, a theater that has become one of the most popular venues in the city. It is worth mentioning that the award will be awarded to Blanchett not only for her extensive acting career, but also for her contribution as a producer with her company Dirty Films, the same with which Carol – 94%, the Greek tape Apples and the documentary Burning – 94%.

Continue with: Golden Globes 2022: full list of nominees

This year was quite busy for the Thor: Ragnarok antagonist – 92%, since they were working on El Callejón de las Almas Perdidas – 70%, Guillermo del Toro’s new film, Don’t Look Up – 65% by Adam McKay and TÁR, Todd Field’s new film where he shares the scene with Mark Strong who has just finished filming. Additionally, he also teamed up with Mexican Alfonso Cuarón for the original Apple TV Plus series.

The series titled Disclaimer is based on a psychological thriller written by the novelist Renee Knight, in which he will star alongside Kevin Kline (Dave, President for a Day – 94%). In this production, Cuarón will meet again with Emanuel Lubezki who, next to Bruno delbonnel – recognized for his impeccable work on Amelie – 89% -, will be in charge of the photography direction. It is worth mentioning that, in this series, Blanchett will also have credit as an executive producer.

It may interest you: Critics’ Choice Awards 2022: Belfast and Amor Sin Barreras get the most nominations

This television series is part of the contract that Cuarón signed to write and direct exclusive content for Apple TV. It is worth mentioning that Cate blanchett has, to date, two Oscars, one for Best Actress for Jazmín Azul – 91%, and second for Best Supporting Actress for El Aviador – 87%, not forgetting his three Golden Globes, three BAFTA Awards and three awards from the Screen Actors Guild.

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');