It’s official, Cate Blanchett will star in the new English-language film by acclaimed Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar, titled A Manual for Cleaning Women. The film is an adaptation of the eponymous book by Lucia Berlin, which in Spanish was published with the title Manual for cleaning women. It is a volume that compiles 43 stories in which the stories of different women performing various tasks are related, ranging from the domestic sphere to different types of demanding jobs.

In case you missed it: Alfonso Cuarón and Emmanuel Lubezki will work together again in Apple series with Cate Blanchett

The news was confirmed through Variety and the information also mentions that the project is already in the early stages of development. What’s more, Blanchett She will not only participate as an actress in the film, but will also act as a producer through her company Dirty Films. The expectations that are had for this film are high, since both the director and the protagonist are considered exceptional in their areas.

In December of last year, Almodovar He spoke to Variety about the project and said he was writing the script in Spanish before translating it into English. The director entered English-language cinema with his 2020 short film The Human Voicestarring Tilda Swinton, who made the shortlist for Oscar nominations, but unfortunately did not make it to the nominees round. Last year, he wrote and directed Parallel Mothers – 94% for Sony Pictures Classics with Academy Award winner Penélope Cruz, who won the Volpi Cup at the Venice Film Festival.

You may also like: Cate Blanchett loved The Lord of the Rings so much that she begged for a second role

Cate blanchett was born on May 14, 1969 in Australia. She is considered one of the best actresses of her generation and has received numerous accolades, including two Academy Awards, three British Academy Film Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, and three Golden Globe Awards. After graduating from the National Institute of Dramatic Art, Blanchett began her acting career on the Australian stage, taking roles in Electra in 1992 and Hamlet in 1994. She made a leap to international fame with the film Elizabeth – The Virgin Queen – 81% in 1998, for which she won the Golden Globe and BAFTA Awards for Best Actress, and received her first of seven Academy Award nominations.

The highest grossing films of Blanchett They include The Lord of the Rings trilogy – 50% by Peter Jackson and The Hobbit trilogy The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey – 64%, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button – 73%, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull – 78%, Cinderella – 97%, Thor: Ragnarok – 92% and Ocean’s 8: The Scammers – 58%. Due to her successful career, Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world and in 2007 and 2018, she was ranked among the highest paid actresses in the film industry.

One of the most recent works of Blanchett it was in Nightmare alley o El Callejón de las Almas Perdidas – 70% from Mexican director Guillermo del Toro. This neo-noir psychological thriller features a script written by del Toro himself in collaboration with Kim Morgan and is based on the 1946 novel of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham. In addition to having the performance of CateThe cast of the film includes other renowned actors, such as Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Ron Perlman and Mary Steenburgen.

Don’t leave without reading: Guillermo del Toro says he cries every time he sees his Pinocchio movie

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');