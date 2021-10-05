If someone does not stop and continues to be one of the most prolific filmmakers of our time, that is Pedro Almodóvar. The Spanish director is on a roll with two of his most recent releases: La Voz Humana – 100% and Parallel Mothers – 94%, but all the good response to these two projects has not prevented him from continuing with his next feature film which will have Cate Blanchett as the protagonist.

According to El País, Pedro Almodóvar will join forces with Cate Blanchett for an adaptation of the collection of short stories Manual for cleaning women in Lucia Berlin. However, despite the fact that the interpreter is already targeted to be the protagonist, the rights of the adaptation are still in negotiations, so everything depends on the director getting them so that this is his next film to be made.

Everything seems to indicate that the film would also tell different stories and that these could be set in Spain, the United States and Mexico. The information was revealed by Agustin Almodóvar, brother and producer of the acclaimed filmmaker. According to what she said, it was thanks to the fact that the libretto impressed her that the two-time Oscar winner decided to simply join the production.

Although it would also feature dialogues in Spanish, this would be Almodóvar’s first feature film in English. The Spanish made his debut just a few months ago with La Voz Humana – 100%, his first short in that language. In it, he collaborated with Tilda Swinton, who starred in the acclaimed monologue about a woman trying to come to terms with the idea that her lover has abandoned her. It had its world premiere at the 2020 Venice Film Festival.

In that same Italian city, but in this year’s edition, Almodóvar also premiered Parallel Mothers – 94%, a film he wrote during confinement. This film stars Penélope Cruz, the director’s favorite collaborator and who won the Best Actress award at the event just a few months ago. As if all that were not enough, Pain and Glory – 96%, his 2019 title, received great acclaim and nominations for Best International Film and Actor, this time for Antonio Banderas.

Blanchett (Blue Jasmine – 91%, Thor: Ragnarok – 92%, Carol – 94%), Australian interpreter, is not far behind. In 2020 the series Mrs. America – 90% was released, in which she gave life to a well-known conservative American politician, which you can see on Star Plus. And that same year he shot Nightmare Alley, the new film by Mexican Guillermo del Toro, which is scheduled to premiere at the end of this year. Almodóvar would be one more author to the great list of directors with whom he has already worked.

As regards the legal issues to see the Manual for cleaning women, several platforms now have many of the titles of the Spanish director. In Mubi, for example, you can find the classics The Law of Desire – 100% and All About My Mother – 98%, while in Prime Video they can see Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown – 89% and Bad Education – 88%. There is still no date in Mexico for the premiere of Parallel Mothers.

