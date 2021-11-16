Catriona Matthew.

Taste of triumph in the Solheim Cup on the team of Andalusia Costa del Sol Open of Spain, final tournament of the Race to Costa del Sol which will take place from November 25 to 28 in the Marbella tour of Los Naranjos Golf Club that will close the season of Ladies European Tour. Leading the cast of this exclusive tournament that will bring together the 64 best in the ranking and eight guests, the Scottish Catriona matthew, captain of the European team that won the last Solheim Cup in Toledo, Ohio, and Carlota Ciganda, one of his pupils in that competition, best Spanish in the world rankings and third in the tournament held this weekend in Saudi Arabia.

Catriona matthew returns to the Andalusia Costa del Sol Open in Spain, a competition whose title already touched in 2018, at La Quinta, when she finished third behind the Dutch Anne Van Dam and the Malaga Azahara Muñoz. The Scotswoman, the undisputed protagonist at the Inverness Golf Club thanks to her successful leadership of the European team, arrives wanting to finish off a dream season.

“At the end of a great year for the LET, in which the victory we achieved away from home in the Solheim Cup should be highlighted, playing the Andalusia Costa del Sol Open in Spain, the end of the season, will be a real pleasure. We are very grateful for having the opportunity to play again in Spain and compete in the spectacular Los Naranjos Golf Club course in the last round of the Race to Costa del Sol 2021. The impressive squad, the wonderful field and the Andalusian sun will contribute to this Open de España will be unforgettable and a great culmination of an exciting year ”, declares Catriona Matthew.

Matthew will be accompanied by the best players of a Ladies European Tour of a marked multinational character and whose top ten include players from eight different countries. In front, three players who combine youth and quality and who have already won two titles this season, such as the outstanding leader of the Race to Costa del Sol, the Thai Atthaya Thitikul, the recent winner of the individual competition of the Aramco Team Series, the Slovenian Pia Babnik, and the winner of the Estrella Damm Ladies Open presented by Catalunya, the Swedish Maja Stark.

In addition, golfers who occupy the upper zone in the Race to Dubai 2021 such as the Finnish Sanna Nuutinen, the Australian Stephanie Kyriacou or the German Olivia Cowan; champions of the order of circuit merit such as South African Lee-Anne Pace, Solheim players such as Caroline Hedwall or Linda Wessberg or a large number of winners of LET and LET Access Series tournaments.

Escorting Carlota Ciganda in the national contingent will be other twelve Spanish with diverse characteristics and origins and a common element, quality: Beatriz Recari, Nuria Iturrioz, María Hernández, Fátima Fernández Cano, Luna Sobrón, Ana Peláez, Laura Gómez, Noemí Jiménez, Carmen Alonso, Harang Lee, Marta Martín and Mireia Prat.

All of them will face from November 25 to the careful design of Robert Trent Jones Sr. in Los Naranjos Golf Club, a show that all fans who visit the Tickets section on the tournament website, openfemenino.com, or click directly on https://openfemenino.com/entradas/ and fill in the corresponding form can enjoy. The launch period, during which tickets can be downloaded for free, will last until November 21.

The news of the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open in Spain can be followed on the web openfemenino.com, the Twitter account @Openfemenino, the Instagram account @spanishopen and the Facebook page @openfemenino.

The Andalusia Costa del Sol Open of Spain 2021 It is held at Los Naranjos Golf Club from November 25 to 28 and is part of the Solheim Cup 2023 program, an event declared an Event of Exceptional Public Interest (AEIP) and which provides important tax advantages to participating companies. The Andalusia Costa del Sol Open in Spain, the last appointment on the Ladies European Tour calendar, has the main sponsorship of Andalusia, Costa del Sol and Acosol, who together with the Marbella City Council, the Benahavís City Council and Reale Seguros, as well as the The rest of the collaborators (Eversheds Sutherland, Kyocera, Mahou, PING, Puerto Banús, Vithas, Audi Safamotor and Solán de Cabras) and organizing entities (Sport & Business, Ladies European Tour, Royal Spanish Golf Federation and Royal Andalusian Golf Federation) do possible this event. In addition, Make-A-Wish Spain is the charity that will cooperate with the organization of the tournament.