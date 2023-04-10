Caulifla looks spectacularly sexy in this cosplay made by an Austrian model

Dragon Ball Super opens the universal spectrum of the stories of the work of Akira Toriyama. The return of the manga and anime made us know that there are Gods of Destruction, Angels that guide them and an imposing and terrifying God of Everything.

The first one we met, obviously after Bills and Whis, was Champa, from Universe 6. In this reality, neighboring ours, the planet Vegita continues to exist. His name is Sadala and the Saiyans are not evil as they were in Universe 7.

From there we met three Saiyans, two women and a boy who, upon meeting Goku and Vegeta, knew that their levels were far from reaching their maximum expression. Caulifla, the most extroverted of these three people, is the one who best takes advantage of this information.

She began to train and quickly reached Super Saiyan 2. And although she is not the most powerful of the three -be careful with Kale- she is the one who best controls her strength. Her personality has a great scope in fan service, an issue that motivates the models to cosplay in honor of the character.

the austrian model pamdroid18very popular on Instagram (85.8 thousand followers), gave an interpretation of Caulifla transformed into a Super Saiyan.

The cosplayer respects every element of the powerful woman: her lilac pants, black wristbands, and pink top bring out the best version of the warrior.