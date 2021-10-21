10/21/2021 at 11:18 PM CEST

Real Madrid scored an important and costly victory against Fenerbahce by 70-69, thanks to Fabien Causeur and providence because the last shot of the Turks did not enter.

RMAD

FEN

Real Madrid, 70

(10 + 25 + 15 + 20): Heurtel (10), Abalde (7), Hanga (6), Poirier (5) and Yabusele (2) -starting team-, Williams-Goss (5), Causeur (16) , Rudy (6), Vukcevic, Alocen (8), Ndiaye (2) and Taylor (3).

Fenerbahçe, 69

(15 + 26 + 11 + 17): De Colo (11), Henry (9), Vesely (10), Pierre (3) and Booker (6) -starting team-, Hazer (4), Shayok (5), Mahmutoglu (7), Guduric, Polonara (9) and Duverioglu (5).

Referees:

Damir Javor (SLO), Anne Panther (ALE) and Milan Nedovic (SLO). Without eliminated.

Incidents:

Match corresponding to the fifth day of the Euroleague played at the Palacio de Deportes (WiZink Center) in Madrid before 6,595 spectators.

The first two minutes were a compendium of failures in attack by the two teams, with the approval of the defenses who were striving to put more obstacles to the hoops being crossed by the ball. In fact the defenses clearly outweighed the attacks on both teams and the 10-15 with which he finished the first quarter corroborates it.

Adam Hanga took charge of Nando de Colo’s defense, while Sasa Djordjevic’s Fenerbahce was eager to cut Madrid’s game de root over-defending Thomas Heurtel.

Madrid, unwise

If we add to this the lack of wisdom of Real Madrid in the launches, the absence of Walter Tavares due to his imminent paternity and a stranger, by inoperative Guerschon Yabusele, we have the key to the low scoring figures.

In the second quarter the score was released somewhat but a defense in the Turkish team’s zone, which returned to individual On the fourth or fifth pass, he made life difficult for Pablo Laso’s players, who did not find the right rhythm or the connection to the basket.

Vincent Poirier’s second staff in the 9th minute, who sent him to the bench until the last seconds of the second act, and the good performance of Achile Polonara, were key in the advantages of Fenerbahce, who even exceeded ten points, 25-36 (Min.17.40).

Madrid, fighter

Madrid, despite everything, continued to fight and Fabien Causeur became the replacement for Sergio Llull (injured in the shoulder) and scored a tangerine in the last breath to cut differences and go to the locker room with a 35-41 more manageable and less painful.

Unassisted of reliable and continuous points due to the lack of aim, Madrid gradually despaired. The multiple hands in defense of the Turks did not help either.

With Jan Vesely and De Colo starting to carry the weight of their team, with a good Pierria Henry at the helm, Fenerbahce felt comfortable in this dynamic of game with strong defenses, somewhat crazy and dislocated attacks and, above all, with their advantages on the scoreboard.

They make the gum

Madrid made the gum on the scoreboard and as soon as it returned to almost ten points ahead, 37-46 (min 22.30) as the marker narrowed, 45-48 (m. 25).

The continuous failures in the launches, prevented the Spanish team from feeling comfortable on the track and only the defense and the rebound allowed them to continue with options. And Causeur, who again scored un triple almost to the limit of the time to put a 50-52, at the end of the third quarter.

In the minutes of truth, Madrid was adapting to the game situation, not being able to run, long and complicated attacks and low effectiveness, while Fenerbahce endured the Madrid pull.

Alocen appears

Carlos Alocén with a triple from the corner tied the contest at 58 (m.34), opening a new game ahead.

With Vesely with 4 fouls, Djordjevic pulled the second unit to put muscle and nerve to a team led by De Colo. Another triple from Rudy allowed Madrid to dominate the score again, 61-60 (m.35), something that was not achieved from the first minutes of the crash.

With the scoreboard collapsed by defenses, errors and pressure, each ball became worth its weight in gold, 62-62 (m.37) and a technique to Djordjevic, for protesting as in his best playing days, helped put more pepper, 64-64 (m.37.40).

A triple by Henry (64-67) gave way to free throws by Heurtel (66-67), De Colo (66-69), a Causeur bandeón and two free throws by Poirier whoThey left the score at 70-69 with 10.7 seconds to go. Fenerbahce played their tricks and Marial Shayok’s final triple did not enter, so the victory remained at home thanks to providence.