12/09/2021 at 05:22 CET

The Cavaliers they cut short the winning streak of the Bulls by defeating the Chicagoans in Cleveland by 115-92 in a match where The team of Ricky Rubio never gave a choice to the visitors who at times lost 26 points.

The starting point guard of the Cavaliers, Darius Garland, was the top scorer of the game, with 24 points to which he added 3 rebounds, 6 assists and 1 steal. His partner, the pivot Jarrett allen, which has become one of the best centers in the Ese, he repeated a double-double with 13 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal and 1 block.

Another of the Cavs towers, rookie Evan Mobley was on the brink of double-double with 16 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals and 5 blocks. Mobley, one of the best rookies this season, is the first NBA “rookie” in 30 years to reach such high numbers in one game.

And Mobley is the Cavs’ first rookie since Lebron James, which places 5 blocks in a game.

The Spanish Ricky Rubio also stayed on the brink of double-double with 11 points, 9 assists, 4 rebounds and 1 steal.. Rubio improved his shooting percentage, which had declined in recent games, and successfully returned to direct a Cavs who have become one of the revelation teams of the season.

The Bulls’ leading scorer was the forward Zach LaVine, with 23 points, 4 rebounds and 9 assists. Point guard Lonzo Ball had 19 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals while center Nikola Vucevic had a double-double with 18 points, 12 rebounds and 2 blocks.

Bulls’ four-win streak

Despite the losses of DeMar DeRozan, Coby White and Javonte Green, the Bulls arrived at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortagage FieldHouse with four consecutive victories that had catapulted them to second place in the Eastern Conference. just behind the Brooklyn nets.

The two teams they started the game hesitantly with LaVine and Vucevic testing the home’s defenses and Allen and Mobley tried to assert their dominance under the hoops. The Cavs’ two tall men were responsible for their team’s first 9 points.

When the first rotation came in on the Cavs, with Rubio and Kevin Love coming in for Garland and Mobley, Cleveland’s were 13-8 with 6 minutes to go by the end of the first quarter.

And while the Bulls did get ahead soon after, thanks to points from LaVine and Ball, in the final 2.25 minutes, the Cavs went 8-3 to end the period 5 points ahead, 29-24.

By then, Allen and Mobley were already enforcing their law under the hoops, with both caps on Tony Bradley.

In the second quarter, the Cavs started with a 7-0 run to put a 12-point difference, 36-24. The Bulls were choking on the Cleveland defense and only LaVine, with his explosiveness, was able to make a dent in the home team’s shield.

But The Bulls’ star forward also got scalded more than once and was the recipient of 1 of the 2 plugs that Mobley imparted in the period.

Allen and Mobley lay down their law

At halftime, the Cavs were already 9 points ahead, 52-43 and Rubio had 5 assists, 8 points and 3 rebounds in 13 minutes on the track.

On the way back, the Cavs just had to maintain defensive discipline to end up defeating the resistance of the Bulls. Lavine, tired of fighting almost alone, stayed at 4 points in the third period, after scoring only 1 of the 6 field goals he tried.

Ball took on the workload and scored 9 points, including 2 3s from as many attempts, in that quarter.

But the Cavs They beat the Bulls again, scored 30 points, 7 more than the visitors, with veteran Love as the most effective with 9 points in the third quarter, the result of 3 triples scored from 5 attempts.

Going 82-66 at the start of the final 12 minutes, the Cavs hit the gas again. A 7-2 run in the first 2 minutes of the fourth quarter put them away to 89-68, with Allen doing his thing under the visitors’ hoop.

When the difference reached 20 points, 91-71, with 8.34 remaining, Billy Donovan, the Bull coach made one last attempt and placed LaVine and Vucevic on the court. By then it was too late. The Cavs were 26 points ahead, 104-78, with 5 minutes remaining.

Donovan took the court to the bench and ended the night, unable to get the Bulls’ fifth straight victory.