Ricky Rubio’s Cleveland Cavaliers snapped their losing streak with a comfortable 105-92 win over the Orlando Magic, the last team in the Eastern Conference to have won only four games so far this season.

The top scorer of the game was the Cavs point guard, Darius garland, who had a double-double of 26 points, 11 assists, 4 rebounds and 1 steal. His partner, the pivot Jarrett allen He also finished the game with a double-double of 19 points, 11 rebounds in addition to 3 assists and 2 blocks.

The Cavs’ victory over the Magic snaps a five-game losing streak for the Cleveland team and coincides with the power forward’s return to the court on Saturday night. Evan mobley, who suffered an elbow injury.

The Cavs have noted the absence of the rookie Mobley, the third in this year’s draft: the team from blond he did not win any of the four games in which the 20-year-old was absent. Tonight, Mobley he played 33 minutes and scored 13 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 blocks.

For his part blond he had to settle for 5 points (after scoring only a triple and two free throws), 4 rebounds, 8 assists and 1 steal.

RETURN OF MOBLEY

The return of Mobley to the team limited the minutes on the track for Rubio who, since the injury of Mobley, as well as that of the escort Collin sexton, had been playing between 33 and 37 minutes per game. Against the Magic, blond it was limited to 26.47 minutes.

In the Magic the power forward stood out Wendell carter Jr., who also got a double-double of 19 points, 11 rebounds and 1 assist. Carter jr. He was expelled from the game with 2 minutes remaining after the match had protested to the referees and smashed his glasses on the ground.

The Magic, a young and inexperienced team that also suffered from numerous losses of important players since the beginning of the season, were able to keep the Cavs at bay during the first half of the game.

Both at the beginning of the first quarter and in the middle of the second, the Magic briefly put themselves ahead of the scoreboard thanks to the first performance of Carter jr. and later from guard Gary Harris and power forward Moritz wagner.

But the inner game of Allen in the first quarter and shots from Garland in the second, they were enough for the Cavs to be up to 5 points ahead for much of the first half.

When the teams went to rest, the scoreboard indicated a fair 54-49 for the locals.

TAKE OFF THE CAVS

Following the resumption of the game, the Cavs improved their shooting percentage from beyond the 3-point line, especially thanks to the accuracy of Garland, which allowed them to increase the lead to 9 points, 78-69, at the end of the third quarter.

Meanwhile, the Magic completely deflated. Allen and Mobley they imposed their will under the hoops with 7 rebounds between them in the third quarter. In addition, the rookie Cavs punished the Orlando players with 2 blocks.

In the fourth quarter, the Magic, who could only score 20 points in the third quarter, were unable to react. Single Carter jr. and the escort RJ Hampton held the type for Orlando.

The Cavs only had to put on autopilot to condemn the Magic to their sixth straight 105-92 loss.