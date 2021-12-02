The Cavaliers were practical. They had a team touched and had no regard. To the hole with these depressed Heat who look so good but who are undermined by minor injuries so far. Adebayo’s is not less, however. In the preview of this meeting, it was confirmed that the American center of Nigerian origin will be out until the middle of January, already in the next calendar year, when a ligament of the thumb of the right hand is torn for which he has received surgery. Recovering Herro, with discomfort, but also without Morris and Butler. There is a long squad, but they are patching up at a time that is already beginning to be important in the season. It is not that the Cleveland team are doing well in medical matters, they have also been one of those hit in this first part of the season, but they are solving the games better in accordance with the numbers they are able to count on..

In Miami the difference between these two was too great, as if the mental effect of Adebayo’s loss had hit the Heat that are candidates for everything. The locals did not win any quarter, falling by 85-111.

The Cavaliers have more victories away from home than inside, seven of their twelve totals are on the road, and they make the hole of a conference rival, who also helps. Three in a row for them after a losing streak is breathing fresh air. And with many troops recovered to be able to show the level to which they have spoiled their fans this season: do a lot with little. To those of Bickerstaff they even gave themselves to seat their usual players late in the night and close this victory with some action for the very substitutes. Your ideal panorama.

Kevin Love, with 22 points in 21 minutes, was the best of the game. Allen (19 + 11) and Mobley (17 + 11) accompanied on the inside. Ricky Rubio was bad in the shots (1/5) but splendid in the direction of his team: +38.

The great advantage was made in the first period. From there, shot for visitors. Allen continued this game as the previous one ended and Garland is being a good option to get hold of possessions that get stuck, with both of them he hit a good pull. The exit of Love from the bench was another threat, from outside in attack but sticking inside in defense, and he can do you a lot of damage as the day has. A pair of three-pointers almost in a row from the power forward in the second period served to withstand the reaction of the Heat, who were fifteen down, and another, the one at the end of a possession and after Rubio’s attack rebound, he gave a second impulse . The break was reached with two consecutive actions by Jarrett Allen near the rival rim.

Locals got to ten out of the locker room thanks to Tucker, Herro, Dedmon and a final shot from Lowry. The difference had been set to twenty and they had trimmed it. That sequence was the Heat’s last great. On the other side was rookie Evan Mobley making plays on his own and he was joined again by Allen and Love and even Stevens. The interior control was great on the part of the Cavaliers and with it the difference went up again. This time, not to go down. Garland’s triple on the honking of the third-quarter horn was the finishing touch. Miami was not going to overcome this match.