The Cavs have the moment in his power. The streak, the freshness, that little point where things go well for you that might not work out in other circumstances. If even the coach admits it, it will be so. “There is no basketball reason why we should have won this match, but we have pulled on the collective spirit,” JB Bickerstaff said at the end of this match.

The two are going to meet again on the day of next Monday, but the first has already fallen on the side of the Cavaliers, who are fourth in the Eastern Conference, as they have not been seen in another taking the pools of the previous season as a heart rate monitor. They did it with more honor than basketball, but taxing with a partial between the third and fourth periods that went to 24-4. They weren’t even playing well, Celtics and they came from having two games the night before and the quality decreases in those circumstances, but they took command and did not release it until the last horn sounded. The two groups are with important losses, Sexton in the premises and Brown in the visitor, and the physical aspect was something with which it was necessary to count; It was small details that tipped the balance for those from Ohio, who closed the score with a 91-89.

Juancho Hernangómez once again had minutes other than garbage, five to be exact, and he didn’t score. Ricky Rubio, meanwhile, made up for a bad night at the basket, as he missed thirteen of his seventeen shots, with passes, direction and helping back. “As better he is being aggressive, and he is also very generous as a player. We wanted Ricky from the Spanish National Team, that is what we told him when we spoke with him and we signed him,” said JB Bickerstaff in the same way.

The locals had to row well. They fell behind in less than ten points scored in the first quarter, in which Williams beat Allen in an interior duel of tall matadors. The Celtics were still inertia despite the fact that they came from playing an overtime with Milwaukee and it was noticeable, for example, in Dennis Schröder, author of 38 against the champion a few hours before and responsible for responding to Garland in the second period. The guards hit one and the other on the outside, with a pair of triples each until Boston took back the baton. The defenses were very tight, as is logical when you know that you have physical weakness and you must protect yourself, although in the case of this game the pain will reach everyone’s legs quickly. Williams, in a dunk with a crash against Allen, closed a first half that foreshadowed, with a 14 advantage, only good things for the Celtics. Nothing could be further from the truth. Jayson Tatum’s doubtful night ended up being everyone’s in the Ime Udoka painting. The disadvantage of the Cavaliers was close to twenty, but they began to tighten the nuts and came back. The 24-4 run began with just over three minutes to go to the end of the third and ended with six remaining to the end of the fourth, and in those minutes Ricky was essential. The Spaniard finished with +13 in the contribution on the track, a fact that is often unreliable, and commanded a comeback in just seven minutes that then left the ground ready to finish the job. Mobley, as is becoming usual, became a headache for the rival due to his mobility and success and precisely a play in which he had to receive and Rubio decided to change and hang it on Allen without looking, gave a key advantage, +2, in the absence of half a minute. Tatum scored, Garland forced a foul from Smart to restore the lead, and Schröder hit the last shot badly off Osman. With that it was worth to see Cleveland upstairs.