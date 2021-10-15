10/15/2021 at 8:12 PM CEST

The Uruguayan national team forward Edinson Cavani showed himself sad this Friday for the results obtained by La Celeste in the triple playoff date South Americans of the Qatar 2022 World Cup and assured that those moments pass and “we have to face them.”

“The truth is bitter, bitter as things turned out, because one comes with expectations of being able to score points,” said the Manchester United footballer, who was interviewed by the local channel ‘Teledoce’ at the Carrasco International Airport, in the outskirts of Montevideo.

According to this, Cavani pointed out that in the qualifying rounds “there are many variations” and that sometimes that competition grabs the teams at a good moment and at other times the opposite happens.

For this reason, he stressed the importance of having completed the triple date, something that will be good for each one in his team to “regain energy” and have the possibility of “self-criticism”.

In this way, he assured that the members of the squad will return “renewed” and “with the same desire to want to add” to approach the great objective: qualify for the World Cup.

“These moments in football pass, you have to face them. The reality is this, you don’t have to shoot him, you have to go ahead and come with all your will to reverse this situation“concluded the Manchester United striker.

In the triple playoff date, Uruguay drew 0-0 with Colombia, lost 3-0 with Argentina and was beaten 4-1 by Brazil, results that allowed them to reap just one of the nine points that were at stake.

After the three games, La Celeste fell to fifth place and is now in the play-off zone with 16 points, the same as Colombia, although with a worse scoring balance than the team led by Reinaldo Rueda, and three more than Chile.

On the next double date, Uruguay will host Argentina on November 11 at the Campeón del Siglo stadium and will visit Bolivia four days later in the Hernando Siles state of La Paz.