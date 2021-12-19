12/19/2021 at 01:17 CET

betfair

At this point in the movie we are not going to discover a guy who has scored 519 goals throughout his career. We are talking about Edinson Cavani, one of the greatest scorers in world football in the last decade and who is willing to try for the first time in the League. The Uruguayan is a priority target for a Barcelona orphan as a center forward after the withdrawal of Kun Agüero. The player has hardly had any chances at Manchester United since Cristiano Ronaldo landed.

Cavani was very close to landing at Atlético de Madrid a year ago, but the 10 million euros that he was asking for a token were finally signed by the Red Devils. With them he signed a more than worthy first campaign scoring 17 goals. This season, however, the minutes have become so tight that the player has requested to leave during the winter market. That signing for Barça seems a fact paying this quota in the long-term markets of Betfair to [1.50].

The player would join a club that is in trouble due to injuries to Memphis, Braithwaite and the retirement of Aguero. Like May water they need someone who comes and performs immediately and is inexpensive. It seems like an odyssey, but with Cavani it is possible although there is small print. In the player’s prospectus we find that in February he will be 35 years old and that he is a type of striker who has a shot, but who does not adapt to the Barça aesthetic, being rather a rough player.

But as the saying goes, ‘Don’t look at his tooth on a gift horse’ talking about a player with amazing scoring records and who is still international for a team like Uruguay. Cavani, like many other Vietnam veterans, is looking to extend his career until the end of 2022. to participate in what would be his fourth soccer World Cup. The forward’s best season is the fact that he scored 49 goals in 2016/17 when he wore the pre-Neymar Paris Saint Germain shirt.

If Cavani manages to regain his form, Barça will have achieved one of the best investments in the winter market. Usually this type of incorporation is despised, but seeing the circumstances of Xavi’s staff, all help is good. Dani Alves will also join the full-time squad in January looking for the same as Edinson: to go high in a World Cup.