12/20/2021 at 3:36 PM CET

.

The British Mark cavendish (Douglas, 36 years old) returned this year to the Tour de France in an unexpected way, and after 5 seasons he won again in the “grande boucle”, and in 4 stages, for which he equaled the 34 of Eddy merckx, a dream that the “Man Express” in no way expected.

“Being on the starting line of the Tour de France was already great, but then winning my first stage since 2016 left me in a state of shock, even more than the moment when they told me I was going to the Tour,” he says Cavendish on the team page.

For Cav, who also wore the green jersey in Paris, “just being part of the Tour peloton again was special, because I never believed that I would return to this beautiful race that I love so much. I could not imagine it, for that I am grateful to the whole “wolf pack” for believing in me. “

Cavendish recalled when he won again at Fougéres, in the same place they last saw in 2016.

“Raising my hand again in the same city for another victory was incredible. It’s the kind of thing that makes everything even more perfect. You can never imagine these things. I have won many races, but this is definitely one of the best. From that point on, everything that came, from the other three stage victories to the green jersey in Paris, was a supplement, a dream race that I could never have imagined & rdquor ;.

The British cyclist was grateful to the team manager, Patrick Lefevere, colleagues and all those who make up the structure of the Belgian training.

“It’s hard to imagine what this team is like if you come from abroad, but believe me, this really is a ‘pack of wolves’ and I am incredibly happy to be a part of it and to continue here next season & rdquor ;.

Above all, Cavendish recorded a special moment on Tour 2021, when he took the podium in Paris.

“The moment when I climbed to the top of the podium on the Champs-Elysées will live on in my memory, as will the three weeks I spent with this incredible team in France. Peers were a big part of that success and together we went through many emotions and made many beautiful memories. It was also very special to have my family by my side in Paris, it was great to share with them all those beautiful moments & rdquor ;.