This weekend, the Fernández dynasty was celebrating, celebrating the christening of Cayetana, the daughter of Camila Fernández and Francisco Barba, who made all the guests fall in love with his cute appearance during the day.

The little was born on March 14, 2021 fruit of the marriage of the daughter of Alejandro Fernández and Barba, who just celebrated their first wedding anniversary. In addition, she is currently the only granddaughter of Alejandro Fernandez, so the singer did not hesitate to throw the house out the window for this special day.

Magazine ‘Hello!’ had the exclusive of the event, which was held in the temple of San Juan Macías, in Guadalajara, where according to the reports of the publication a good number of guests gathered. Likewise, in the official photo shared by the media, they showed how cute the baby looked posing with her grandfather and great-grandmother.

In the postcard, Cayetana wears a white robe with long puffed-effect sleeves, which is made with a tulle-like fabric to give the little girl an angelic touch. Next to the baby is her grandfather in a black suit with a tie, and on the other side ‘Doña Cuquita’, the wife of ‘Charro de Huentitán’, who wears a blue dress and a black cape.

This was the christening party of Cayetana

After the religious ceremony in which Alejandro and his ex-wife, América Guinart, also became the baby’s godparents, The whole family gathered at the Hacienda Santa Cruz del Valle for the party, where the other children of the singer were also there.

The only one missing was Vicente Fernández, because he is still in a delicate state of health, but according to the portal, even Karla Laveaga, the new girlfriend of the interpreter of ‘Like who loses a star’ was at the meeting.

Although the magazine had the exclusive information, the Instagram account Chamonic3 A day before, he shared a video with some moments of the party, which could be seen was decorated in white and gold.

In fact, the dress that Camila, the girl’s mother, wore was also in gold, which matched the second outfit that Cayetana wore, which consisted of a little dress in a beige tone.

As always, the Fernándezes threw the house out the window to celebrate the minor and even there was a pony, on which Alejandro Fernández took his granddaughter to greet each of the party’s guests.

