It was on December 12 when one of the greatest exponents of ranchera music, Vicente Fernández, died after four months in his native Guadalajara, Jalisco, due to a spectacular fall.

Despite the fact that Alejandro Fernández has always stayed away from the media, if he is the one most affected, he has been seen by the death of the famous singer.

Related news

Well, not only did he move everyone by singing in the middle of the funeral and next to the remains of “Don Chente”, but in social networks the reality is different, as it has begun to worry his followers.

Also known as “El Potrillo”, he has been quite transparent with his followers and shares the real pain he is experiencing with the death of his father.

From the anniversary of his parents, until returning alone to the ranch where Vicente’s remains rest, Alejandro has fallen into a deep depression, which he has endured at the hands of his family.

And it is that his children have been very aware of the 50-year-old singer at every moment, as Alex, Camila and America have been the ones who have not let the star fall.

However, there is a little person who has been in charge of bringing out the interpreter of hits such as “Caballero” and “Te Olvide”, and it is nothing more and nothing less than Cayetana, her little granddaughter who was only 10 months old. .

Cayetana, the support of “Potrillo”

Since the famous interpreter of “Divine Women” and “These jealousies” passed away, Alejandro has found a true refuge in little Cayetana and social networks have witnessed them.

To exemplify the true power of the girl, the singer spent Christmas next to his daughter Camila and her granddaughter, and he himself shared the images of both on top of a horse.

And it is because horses have always been a true passion for the Fernández dynasty, so they want their granddaughter to share them just like their mother and brothers do.

Shortly after, the singer shared a series of images of the girl’s christening, where the interpreter shared that the girl was an extension of his life, and that he already missed her.

Now, the girl returns to take center stage in the singer’s social networks, as she has shared more images with her granddaughter, as thousands of fans assure that she has become a refuge for Alejandro.

“‘The time that is enjoyed is the true time lived’ #cayetena”, was the text that “Foaly” shared.

Immediately, thousands of fans applauded that the girl is helping him in this difficult process, and the interpreter can be seen enjoying some moments with his family and with the girl, and he shows himself to be very happy.

Follow the Herald USA in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE