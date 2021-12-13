The song was released with a video clip

Among the new singers of the music industry in the urban genre of the Latin region, Cazzu is one that definitely stands out among many. With an irreverent, daring and concrete stamp, the contrast between the character of her songs and her tender voice has made her stand out like few others. A fact that can be evidenced in the great influence it currently has on the networks, as well as on the market.

Although she is still in the era of only releasing singles, there is no piece by the Argentine singer that does not attract powerfully attention. In part this has been because, as it is well known that she said in an interview at an early age, she has had something very clear in mind: although she grew up listening to reggaeton songs that men did to women, she wants to be a woman who write and sing to men.

Urban singer Cazzu has had a successful year. After participating in the soundtrack of the series “El Reino”, and being present at several important festivals, this time it is a trend to release his new single.

Now, Cazzu has made a new release that many have been waiting for. It is about “Castigo”: a reggaetón song that is part of their catalog and that has been noted for the undeniable influence of Puerto Rican reggaeton. However, beyond the indecorous phrases he throws towards the knights, the amount of messages and references he uses have been dreamlike.

The video in question is about a kind of “clandestine costume party.” However, the venue is not only full of people in crazy costumes. No, in fact, there is also a presence of Drags Queens, thus making visible the open support that Argentina gives to the LGBTIQ + community and its cultural phenomena. A show that has enchanted at least half a million people in the first 12 hours.

On the other hand, Cazzu also showed the excellent interpretive quality that he has and, as expected, the delivey has not been lacking. Even the Argentine dared to launch pushlines like “Like Fari with fine girls. We make a baby like Natti and Pina ”. A commitment to redefining its artistic brand that has made the paradigms of urban music for women a giant step forward.

“Castigo” is the single with which the so-called “head of Argentine trap” seeks to position herself first on the music charts. The song was written by the same interpreter, and Caleb Calloway and Phantom were the producers.

The material was released with a video clip, by Facundo Ballve, however, Cazzu herself was the one who gave the idea and wrote the script.

The single mixes the particular melody that has made this singer-songwriter relevant in the industry, and includes various sounds of male voices.

