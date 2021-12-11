

Sabathia brought out his legendary Yankees breed and sent a serious message to Clint Frazier.

The legendary left-handed pitcher of the New York Yankees, CC Sabathia, did not remain silent and responded bluntly to Clint Fraser, who had admitted on social media, being “happy” to no longer belong to the Bronx Bombers.

Sabathia expressed being tired hearing about Clint Fraser and his statements about the Yankees, while He said he was surprised that the young player has reached the MLB. Despite the discomfort, the former left-handed pitcher wishes him luck with his new team, the Chicago Cubs.

If I see another Clint Frazier story, I’ll punch someone in the face. It’s ridiculous that that kid played 15 games in the major leagues. It’s not like this guy wasn’t given a chance, why don’t you want to be there (Yankees)? If it is not a transaction without any offense. Maybe he will prove everyone wrong now. Good luck, ”Sabathia stressed on the New York team’s English podcast.

“If I see another Clint Frazier story I’m gonna punch somebody in the fuckin face. Shit is ridiculous that kid played 15 games in the fuckin big leagues. ” -CC Sabathia pic.twitter.com/O1Cm83LPku – Talkin ‘Yanks (@TalkinYanks) December 9, 2021

Words from Clint Frazier that upset Yankees fans

Frazier caused controversy on social media after responding to a fan who admitted to being happy that the player no longer belonged to the New York team. “I’m really glad this guy is no longer a Yankee”, the fan wrote citing the player’s tweets in which he expressed his happiness to reach the Cubs.

To further annoy the New York fans, the gardener responded with a provocative “me too” and laugh to the fan’s tweetSomething that definitely bothered even former players on Major League Baseball’s most popular team.

It all started when Frazier sent an emotional message to fans of his new team, the Chicago Cubs, pointing out that he had come to said club because of how “electrifying his fans” and promised that he would be just as electrifying with them.

In addition, admitted to being happy to have “left his knives at home”, a comment explicitly related to the Yankees whose main rule is to ban beards and long hair among their players, a tradition that has been used since the team’s inception in baseball.

first off, these uniforms are soooo sick! i’m so excited to join the @Cubs – one of the biggest reasons i chose to come here was the fan base and how electric you guys can be towards your players. i’ll be just as electric for you guys too. here’s to leaving my razor at home 🪒🐻 pic.twitter.com/rbf9THyaF8— Clint Frazier (@clintfrazier) December 7, 2021

In five seasons with the Yankees, Clint Frazier posted a .239 lifetime average with 29 homers, 97 RBIs, 100 runs, seven stolen bases and a .633 OPS.

