12/16/2021 at 1:54 PM CET

Gabriel Ubieto

CCOO Y UGT they redouble their calendar of mobilizations for demand the patronal what does it feel like to negotiate salary increases sufficient given the current escalation in inflation. The plants set the stage for a warm winter and spring, with some flashes of strikes and work stoppages that have already been happening in the last weeks in Cádiz, A Mariña or the metal of Alicante; among others. This Tuesday the two unions with majority representation have called a rally in front of the CEOE employer’s headquarters in Madrid to demand that it unblock the negotiation of collective agreements and move away from the “now is not the time to raise wages” speech that has been singing in the last months. “Now wages, pay more!“is the slogan that has led the protest, which has brought together some 600 union delegates in Madrid.

“It is not acceptable that a country that has inflation shot up at 5.5% is the bosses at the negotiating tables bringing proposals for salary increases of 0%,” said the Secretary General of CCOO, Unai Sordo, this Tuesday at the gates of CEOE. In full final stretch of the talks on labor reform, the centrals are committed to tightening a nut on employers for the other great pending issue: wages. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Labor, the increase in salaries agreed in the agreement until November was 1.49%; substantially below the accumulated inflation for the same month, which the last update of the INE stood at 5.3%.

It is not only that the agreements that are signed, for the most part, incorporate increases far from the evolution of the price index, but that few are signed and many tables are blocked. In 2019 there were a total of 11.39 million workers covered by a collective agreement in force; compared to 7.3 million current workers. Which means that currently only 45% of wage earners are covered by an agreement in force.

“We demand that the table for the Employment and Collective Bargaining Agreement (AENC) be convened immediately. […] The loophole is over, this is the beginning of global mobilizations that have to lead us to end the wage freeze “, declared the general secretary of the UGT, Pepe Álvarez. The centrals press the CEOE to reopen the tables negotiation of the AENC, a kind of convention of agreements where the social agents in a bipartite way agree on the general references for sector-to-sector or business-to-business negotiation. In the previous one (2018-2020) a range of salary increases of between 2% and 3% was agreed, in addition to a minimum wage per agreement of 1,000 euros per month (in 14 payments, or 14,000 euros per year).

This Tuesday it was Madrid’s turn, which has followed in the wake of Barcelona. On Sunday, December 12, CCOO, UGT and social entities took to the streets to demand a fairer solution to the covid crisis. What, in his opinion, goes through better wages, more investment in the public sector and the repeal of the ‘gag law’ and the labor reform of the PP; among others.